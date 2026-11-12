Ravens Sign ‘Thiccer Kicker’ After Disastrous Stint With Rams

The Baltimore Ravens are desperate for help in the kicking game — desperate enough to give former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis another chance.

“The Ravens also signed former Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to their practice squad, in addition to Riley Patterson to their 53-man roster,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “All eyes on the kicking game in practice this week.”

“Two kicking adds for the Ravens,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The Thiccer Kicker lands in Baltimore.”

“The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Birmingham Stallions K Harrison Mevis to their practice squad,” NFL/UFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account. “Mevis, who signed with the LA Rams in 2025, was cut earlier this year as Sean McVay made sweeping changes on special teams.”

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop was placed on injured reserve on November 3 with a groin injury.

Baltimore is 4-5 after four straight losses — they play the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Rams Cut Harrison Mevis After Embarrassing Loss

Mevis, 6-foot and 245 pounds, was cut by the Rams after missing two kicks in a Week 5 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“The Rams are releasing kicker Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the New York Jets‘ practice squad, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on October 13. “The change comes after Mevis missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter and had a 48-yard kick blocked in overtime that would have been the winner in Monday night’s 37-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills.”

It wasn’t just what happened against the Bills — Mevis was 5-of-9 on field goals at the time of his release.

Harrison Mevis Earned All-American Honors in 2021

Mevis earned All-American honors as a sophomore at Missouri in 2021 when he led the nation with 26 field goals — he was also a 2-time All-SEC selection.

He went undrafted in 2024 and played for the Carolina Panthers in the preseason before he was released as part of the 53-man roster cutdown. In 2025, Mevis played for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, the Jets, and the Rams.