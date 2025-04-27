Ravens to Work Out ‘Rare’ Rookie Free Agent Praised by ‘Guru’

They took 11 players in the 2025 NFL draft, but the Baltimore Ravens aren’t done casting a wide net to acquire talented rookies, even if it means running the rule over a “rare” player.

The player in question is Thomas Perry, an offensive lineman formerly of Middlebury College, a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference. He’s “headed to Baltimore for a #Ravens rookie minicamp tryout, I’m told. The dream is still alive for Perry, who is trained by noted OL guru @BigDuke50,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport’s reference to Duke Manyweather is significant. He’s a noted authority on the offensive line after coaching many trench warriors on the finer points of blocking in the pro game.

If Manyweather’s endorsement is a reliable indicator of Perry’s potential, the Ravens will be very happy with the undrafted free agent.

Noted Line Trainer Talked Up Thomas Perry

Manyweather loved what he saw from his time working with Perry (67). He called Perry “the definition of a hidden gem—a true diamond in the rough out of Division III Middlebury College. As someone who played offensive line at a small school myself and has trained the likes of Quinn Meinerz (D3), Taylor Boggs (D2), and numerous FCS offensive linemen, I understand firsthand the challenges small school players face when it comes to exposure and resources. And I can say with absolute confidence—Thomas Perry is different.”

That’s no faint praise from somebody who has helped refine the technique of several NFL-ready linemen. Manyweather’s work has included coaching former nine-time Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

He’s also coached 2012 second-round draft pick Mitchell Schwartz, as well as Rashawn Slater, a first-rounder for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

Manyweather is a believer in Perry’s pedigree, while the player performed well enough to be named “a first-team All-American last season,” per Ravens.com’s Matt Ryan and Clifton Brown.

They also noted Perry “earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and finished college with a 3.92 GPA, studying molecular biology and biochemistry.”

The profile is there for Perry to turn heads at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp and earn a roster spot. There’s also an obvious need thanks to some reshuffling along Baltimore’s offensive front this offseason.

Ravens Have Gaps Up Front

Perry fits best at left guard, where Patrick Mekari started last season. Mekari joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, and the Ravens don’t have an obvious replacement.

Somebody like 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle Andrew Vorhees could step in, but the Ravens are smart to keep their options open. Perry can force himself into the mix next to All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but so can this year’s fifth-round pick Carson Vinson.

The 6-foot-7, 321-pounder can play tackle or shift inside and showed off his core strength to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta in an inadvertent way. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley recounted, “Last week, Vinson entered Eric DeCosta’s office and almost broke the Ravens GM’s hand with his handshake. When Vinson tried to shake upon leaving, DeCosta said, ‘I’m good.'”

DeCosta knows a bit of pain can lead to greater rewards, based on his success with unheralded linemen. Mekari was a former rookie free agent, while Vorhees came off the board in the seventh round back in 2023, and right guard Daniel Faalele was a 2022 fourth-rounder who earned the starting job.

Perry gets his chance to be the next quality linemen unearthed by the Ravens.