Ravens Could Add $36 Million Ex-Giants WR to Address Injury Issues

It’s slim pickings when it comes to NFL free-agent wide receivers right now — not great news for the Baltimore Ravens after injuries to Pro Bowl starter Zay Flowers (hamstring) and rookie starter Ja’Kobi Lane (fractured wrist) in a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Ravens are simply looking for a stopgap to try and keep them afloat until Flowers and Lane can come back at full strength, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec floated several familiar names, led by former New York Giants starter Darius Slayton.

“There’s not a ton of quality wide receivers available on the free-agent market,” Zrebic wrote on September 15. “The list includes veterans Darius Slayton, Brandin Cooks, Gabe Davis, Sterling Shepard, and Tyler Lockett. ”

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter acknowledged a signing might be in the works.

“I think there’s potential for (an outside acquisition), but again, Tez Walker and Sarratt, I have a lot of confidence in those guys,” Minter told Zrebiec. “Those guys have a ton of reps within our offense.”

Giants Made Surprise Move to Cut Slayton

It came as a bit of a surprise when Slayton was cut by the Giants shortly before their season opener.

“The Giants released WR Darius Slayton,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on September 2. “Darius Slayton has quietly become one of the more productive WRs the Giants have had, ranking top 15 all-time in both catches and yards. The former 5th-round pick was also the team’s longest-tenured player.”

“The Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford.”

“Slayton had $9.8 million of his $12.3 million salary already guaranteed, so while they save $2.5 million by not having him on the Week 1 roster, Giants will be paying him a lot to play somewhere else this year,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on his official X account.

Slayton signed a 3-year, $36 million contract with the Giants before the 2025 season.

“Grateful for my time in NY,” Slayton wrote on his official X account after his release. “7 years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next.”

Darius Slayton Consistently Produced for Giants

Slayton, 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, has been a consistent source of production for the Giants since he was selected in the 5th round (No. 171 overall) out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 7 seasons, Slayton has 17-game averages of 47 receptions for 711 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2025, he had 37 receptions for 538 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

Slayton should have plenty of suitors now that he’s on the open market — and with the Giants on the hook for the majority of his salary.

“Darius Slayton finishes his time in New York with 296 catches, 4,435 yards, and 22 TDs, and handled everything with class,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “He was set to make $13M this season, with most of it guaranteed, and was the Giants’ longest-tenured player, having been with the team since 2019.”