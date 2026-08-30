Ex-Ravens 19-Game Starter Released by Buffalo Bills

The Baltimore Ravens have their own roster decisions to make, but they are seeing many of their former players released by other teams.

NFL teams need to finalize their 53-man rosters by 6:00 pm EST on Sunday. That means many players will lose their jobs in the league.

Current and former Ravens players are going to be feeling that heat on them. One former starter in Baltimore is feeling that effect after just signing with his now-former team.

Former Baltimore Ravens Defender is Now a Free Agent Again

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Buffalo Bills have released safety Geno Stone from the team. Stone signed with the Bills in the offseason, as they hope to bring him back to the practice squad.

Back in the 2020 NFL Draft, Stone was selected in the seventh round by the Ravens. It would take until his fourth and final season for him to be a long-term starter despite having seven starts in 2022. The Ravens had him start 11 of 17 games in 2023 before he bolted for the Cincinnati Bengals to be their starter.

During his four years with the Ravens, Stone racked up 127 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 8 interceptions, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 51 games played with 19 starts. He has posted 312 career tackles in six NFL seasons.

Former Ravens Safety Geno Stone Released by Bills

Stone was always a nice player for the Ravens. He moved his way up the depth chart from a special teams ace to a starter in the secondary.

Those first four years helped him create a good NFL career with the Bengals as a full-time starter. He hasn’t missed a game since missing two in 2021, so he’s a reliable defender.

Now it’s a matter of whether another team will bring him in. It sounds like he’s got a good shot at returning to the Bills on their practice squad.

Stone would rather be on a 53-man roster, though, so he will weigh out his options. There may be a lot of releases, or none if teams love their players.

He’ll go through an interesting 24 hours before seeing where he lands. Some NFL team, whether that’s the Bills or someone else, will be interested in having him back. He’s only 27 and has plenty of years left in the NFL.

Regardless, he’ll make a great depth piece in the secondary or a strong special teams player. Stone hopes he won’t have to wait long to know his NFL future. For now, it’s unclear what will happen with him, but at least the options are there for him.