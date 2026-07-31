ACC Program Hires Former Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins: Report

The career move for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took an interesting turn on Friday when reports surfaced that the former NFL All-Pro has been hired as an offensive assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

“Georgia Tech is currently expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a member of its offensive staff,” CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on Friday. Hopkins had been in Atlanta this week visiting with the team. Has a longstanding relationship with GT OC George Godsey.”

Hopkins had already signaled his intentions to make the move from the field to the coaching booth after spending time with the New England Patriots at the start of training camp.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, where Hopkins began his career, and the head coach for Hopkins when he played for the Tennessee Titans.

Ravens played 1 season — possibly his final season — with the Ravens in 2025.

“DeAndre Hopkins is joining the Patriots at training camp to explore a potential post-playing career in coaching or scouting,” Yahoo Sports wrote on its official X account on July 24. “New England head coach Mike Vrabel explained ‘DeAndre Hopkins is here with us, just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching. … You’ll see him on the field.’ ”

Georgia Tech is headed into its 4th full season under head coach Brent Key, who has led the Yellow Jackets to 3 consecutive winning records and 3 consecutive bowl games, including a 9-4 record in 2025.

Georgia Tech opens the season on September 3 against Colorado in a primetime game in Atlanta.

Patriots Shocked NFL in Mike Vrabel’s 1st Season

Vrabel, who won 3 Super Bowls as a player for the Patriots, shocked the NFL by leading a turnaround from 3-14 in 2024 to winning an AFC Championship and playing in the Super Bowl in his 1st season as head coach in 2025.

“DeAndre Hopkins spent last season with the Ravens where he set career lows with 22 receptions and 330 receiving yards,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Now, after 13 seasons in the NFL, Hopkins is exploring the possibility of coaching. Hopkins, 34, currently ranks 18th on the league’s all-time receiving list (13,295 yards).”

Ravens Misused DeAndre Hopkins in Lone Season

The Ravens didn’t use Hopkins correctly in his 1 season with the team in 2025, but as much as Hopkins wants to think it does, that doesn’t make him special. The Ravens didn’t use any part of their offense correctly in 2025. It wasn’t just him.

That reality hasn’t stopped Hopkins from complaining about his role, even though he was signed to be the WR3 option from the jump, and at 34 years old, he’s spent the offseason to this point trying to make his case for another team to sign him.

“I know in my position, I’m a utility guy,” Hopkins said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on June 24. “I’m a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I’ve been a third-down guy. I wasn’t used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they’re gonna put D-Hop in, they’re gonna come to me. I don’t think that’ll change anytime soon … going into year 14, I would love to play for a competitor if that time came, but I’m not in no rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because for me, I’m not getting a contract extension.”