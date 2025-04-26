‘Gifted’ LSU Tackle Joins Ravens as Part of Trench Rebuild

The Baltimore Ravens waited until Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft to address the offensive line, selecting LSU’s Emery Jones Jr. to bolster the trenches.

Jones, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound blocker with 34-inch arms, brings a rare combination of size, strength, and quick feet. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Jones spent most of his college career at right tackle, helping anchor a line that protected Jayden Daniels’ Heisman run. While he was often overshadowed by teammate Will Campbell, Jones carved out a reputation as a physically gifted, reliable presence for LSU.

“Jones was a productive blocker for the LSU Tigers, though overshadowed by teammate Will Campbell,” writes Kyle Phoenix of Baltimore Beatdown. “He brings good measurables, quickness and is physically talented enough and gifted with NFL size, strength and ability. There are things he’ll certainly need to work on — there’s a reason he’s not being drafted in the same round as Campbell — but he figures to compete at guard and could be part of the Ronnie Stanley succession plan.”

Baltimore’s front office clearly sees Jones as a flexible piece. Though primarily a right tackle, the Ravens could look to flip him to the left side to eventually take over for Stanley. Even if that transition doesn’t happen immediately, Jones figures to challenge for a starting guard spot as a rookie.

“Emery Jones Jr. is an athletic, quick-footed tackle who played on the right side,” Baltimore Beatdown’s Zach Canter writes. “Jones factors into the tackle depth immediately, and part of the Ronnie Stanley succession plan, whether that means starting to develop Jones on the left side now or eventually flipping Roger Rosengarten. Jones also could be a part of the immediate starting plan and could push for a guard spot as a rookie in camp this year.”

Canter adds that while he might have preferred other names, the important thing is Baltimore investing in both lines: “Expect a heavy trench day tomorrow [Saturday], at least two on the defensive side and one more on the offensive side.”

The Ravens have a plan for Jones. Now it’s on him to prove he can be more than just part of the plan—and force his way into the future of Baltimore’s line.