Ravens Avoid Injury Disaster With Starting CB Nate Wiggins

The scariest moment of training camp for the Baltimore Ravens occurred on Tuesday when starting cornerback and 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins was carted off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury.

“Ravens CB Nate Wiggins was carted off the field about 45 minutes into practice after he went down in endzone while covering Ja’Kobi Lane in one on ones,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his X account on Tuesday morning. “Looked like left knee/leg. Was in ton of pain. Was helped off cart and into building.”

The Ravens only had to wait a few hours to find out that the injury might not have been as serious as previously thought.

“No structural damage for Wiggins,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Good news for Baltimore.”

There weren’t further details available on the extent of Wiggins’ injury.

During a podcast appearance in June, Wiggins said he’s played at about “60 or 70 percent” for his 1st 2 seasons but is finally back to full health after undergoing an undisclosed offseason surgery.

“(People) are going to see a big transition this year,” Wiggins said. “How I move, all that. . . . I’m just so happy going into this year. I know the coaches are happy. They say it every day. I know it’s going to be a big year for me and I just can’t wait … people are going to see The Full Nate.”

If Wiggins has been hurt the last 2 seasons, he hasn’t let it keep him off the field. He’s only missed 2 regular-season games, and both were his rookie year in 2024. He started all 17 games in 2025 and finished with 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.

“Wiggins, Baltimore’s top cornerback, couldn’t put any weight on his left leg when heading into the team facility,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on Tuesday. “He had his arms draped over trainers to go inside.”

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Wiggins has an incredible 27 pass deflections to go with 4 interceptions.

Wiggins’ Rare Combination of Size, Speed, & Talent

That Wiggins has been hurt and able to play at the level he has truly speaks to his rare combination of size, speed, and talent.

Pro Football Focus gave Wiggins a 63.8 overall grade in 2025, putting him

The thought of Wiggins, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, getting back to full strength could be the difference in the Ravens making the playoffs or not. Wiggins was an All-ACC pick and looked the part on the field during 3 seasons at Clemson, but it was the 40-yard dash he ran in 4.28 seconds at the NFL scouting combine that really turned heads.

If Wiggins can be elite, the Ravens already have the NFL’s best pound-for-pound defensive player in safety Kyle Hamilton. That duo could be an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses.

54th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks, which is pretty good considering he’s been injured to the point he needed surgery. Opposing quarterbacks had a 73.0 passer rating when targeting Wiggins, which means when the pressure was on, he was still about as good as it gets.