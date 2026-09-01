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Ravens Got Good Zay Flowers News Ahead of Colts Week 1 Game

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The Baltimore Ravens are a fit to sign a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who'd be a great "complement" for go-to target Zay Flowers.

In less than two weeks, the Baltimore Ravens will be on the field for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts.

One of the biggest questions entering the game is the Ravens’ injury updates. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been in and out of practice throughout training camp with a lower body injury.

Flowers did not play in the preseason, like many of the Ravens’ starters, to protect them from further injury or risk. Baltimore will wonder, though, whether Flowers can play. The Ravens got a better idea of that.

Baltimore Ravens Get Injury Update on Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers
GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JULY 29: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens participates in a drill on the first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 29, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz shared an update on Flowers from sources around the team. It appears to be all good news for Flowers.

“#Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has missed practice time recently with a lower body injury, is currently expected to be back practicing in a full capacity next week and the full expectation is that he’ll be good to go for Week 1 vs. the #Colts, sources tell @CBSSports.”

Flowers is coming off two straight seasons of making the Pro Bowl within his first three years in the league. Last year, he posted 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and 5 touchdowns. His receptions and yards were career highs, and his touchdowns tied his career high.

After his successful season, the Ravens rewarded Flowers with a massive contract extension. They gave him a four-year, $140 million contract extension that will keep him on the team through the 2031 season.

Zay Flowers is On Track to Play in the Ravens-Colts Week 1 Game

Zay Flowers
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Flowers is a critical piece of this Ravens offense and must be on the field. He is the main target in the passing game, as he can use his speed and route running to beat any NFL corner.

Baltimore has an interesting situation going on at receiver since DeAndre Hopkins left the team. Rashod Bateman should be WR2 to start the season, but rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is looking like a guy who could eventually take over Bateman.

The Ravens got more size at receiver with Bateman and Lane, but the speed is a bit lacking at the top. That’s where Flowers can come in and make a difference for the team.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson loves Flowers and has been his number one target in this offense over the last three years. Instantly, as a first-round pick in 2023, Flowers earned the trust of Jackson, and the pair have done well together since.

Hopefully, Flowers will be ready to go in Week 1, which it seems like will be the case. He will make a big difference for this offense.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Got Good Zay Flowers News Ahead of Colts Week 1 Game

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