Ravens Get Good Zay Flowers News Ahead of Week 4 Titans Game

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to secure an important Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, but still have major decisions to make before then.

On the Ravens’ latest injury report, wide receiver Zay Flowers has a question mark. During the week, Flowers was limited in practice with the hamstring that cost him a game this season. He was listed as questionable going into the game.

It’s starting to look like the Ravens might have to make another last-second decision, as they did in their Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. This time, though, it could be a quicker decision on Flowers.

Baltimore Ravens Got Good Zay Flowers News

NFL insider Ian Rapoport learned from a source the latest on Flowers’ status with the Titans. It was good news for the receiver.

“#Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who was limited this week with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today, source said. He was questionable.”

In just two games, Flowers has 10 receptions for 234 yards and 1 touchdown. His 23.4 yards per reception is second in the NFL.

He came up big in his return to the field against the Cowboys in Week 3. His 27-yard reception at the end of the game helped set up Tyler Loop’s game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired.

Zay Flowers Set to Play for Ravens in Week 4 vs. Titans

Flowers has been off to a dynamic start to the season for the Ravens. He has been a big-play player in the two games he has played.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has full trust in him, the two-time Pro Bowler, and continues to connect with him on the field. This QB-WR combo appears set to roll strong in Baltimore for a long time.

Last week, the Ravens had Flowers on a snap count to help protect his hamstring from further injury. This could be the same case against the Titans.

The hope is that Baltimore can get off to a fast start against a winless team and bench the starters sooner than expected. They need to protect Flowers as much as possible so he doesn’t aggravate that hamstring.

Tennessee has a solid defense that has played well this season, but has been prone to allowing big plays. Flowers can take advantage of that with his speed and burn the secondary.

This should be an easy win for the Ravens, but the NFL has already had some odd moments this season, so anything is possible. Baltimore can’t overlook the Titans, so when Flowers is on the field, they need to get the ball in his hands.