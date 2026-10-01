Ravens Got Much Better Lamar Jackson Update Before Titans Game

The Baltimore Ravens fan base went into a frenzy after local reporters said Lamar Jackson would miss practice.

Concerns rose after reports said Jackson would miss practice, but Ravens head coach Jesse Minter shut that down by saying he did practice. When the first Week 4 injury report came out, Jackson was listed with a back injury and was limited.

The hope is that it won’t be the same situation as last year, with injuries and missed time. With Day 2 of practice underway, good news came out of it instead of sheer panic.

Baltimore Ravens Get An Update on Lamar Jackson

The Athletic’s Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared an update on practice and Jackson’s status. It appears to be all good news for the quarterback.

“Lamar Jackson is on field for start of practice.”

Last season, Jackson missed at least one practice a week, but only because he was playing hurt. This suggests he is still in line to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s added another 124 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

Lamar Jackson is Back At Ravens Practice Once Again

This is much better news for the Ravens than what happened on Wednesday. Jackson seems to be going through the same motions he usually does, which is good to hear.

Baltimore has had its fair share of injuries over the past week. Both their centers are hurt and gone for the long term, resulting in some major movement. Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane is moving from guard to center and could play there for the rest of the 2026 season.

There is still a lot to figure out, but Jackson is on the right path to playing, and there don’t seem to be many concerns at this point. As long as he keeps practicing, the Ravens should be just fine.

With the focus on Tennessee, this is a winless team that Baltimore should have an advantage over. There will be some motivation there as well, with Ravens running back Derrick Henry facing his old team.

Depending on how much the back is bothering Jackson, the Ravens could run Henry more than they pass. It could also limit the amount of QB runs that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle runs during the Titans game.

The Ravens are trying to be a more balanced attack, both in passing and running. They have done a good job of that so far, ranking in the top 10 in total offense. Still, the running game is the main attraction, so expect Henry to play a big role in keeping that true.