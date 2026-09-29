Ravens Brought 136-Game Starter In for Workout After Swarm of Injuries

The Baltimore Ravens need as much help as possible on the offensive line after multiple injuries in their 34-31 Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens had a rough time in Brazil, as starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was already out with a toe injury before the game. They also lost both centers, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, during the contest with injuries.

This left the Ravens having to roll with rookie first-round pick Ioane Vega as the emergency center after starting at guard. Baltimore is looking to address the center position with less than a week before their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore Ravens Host Multiple Workouts, Including Former Starter

The Athletic’s Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared that the team hosted three offensive linemen for workouts. One of them might be notable as a longtime NFL starter.

“The Ravens work out three offensive linemen. The most notable name is center Graham Glasgow. He’s started 136 games over a 10-year career, all with Detroit. Also working out: C Kingsley Eguakun who started two games w/Lions last year; and G Kyle Hergel, a former Bear and Saint. I’d suspect they’ll make an addition or two before Wednesday’s practice. Ravens have plenty of roster flexibility to make moves. Waiving Carl Jones created an open 53-man spot. Both Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic could be headed to I.R. as well.”

I'd suspect they'll make an addition or two before Wednesday's practice. Ravens have plenty of roster flexibility to make moves. Waiving Carl Jones created an open 53-man spot. Both Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic could be headed to I.R. as well. https://t.co/nLlbCLyBMd — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 29, 2026

In 147 career games, Glasgow has started in 136. He has played left guard, right guard, and center. Glasgow spent seven years with the Detroit Lions and three with the Denver Broncos.

Ravens Could Be Bringing in Experience on the Offensive Line

If the Ravens were to bring in Glasgow, that would put them in an interesting situation. They could either play him at guard or center.

Baltimore would love to have Vega back at guard, but they also may not want to mess up a good thing if he’s playing well. Glasgow could fill in at guard and help bring experience and stability to the line.

It feels like this could be the direction the Ravens would go, with the big question being whether they have time to ramp up a new lineman to play against the Titans. That might be a tall ask, and Baltimore might have to roll with backups for now.

Vega showed some promise in his limited reps at center. There were no issues with the snaps, so he might have an opportunity to play there.

This feels like a situation the Ravens will resolve over the next day or two. Baltimore will bring in a lineman of some capacity, so it will be worth monitoring over the next 24 to 48 hours.