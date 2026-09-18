Ravens Got Great Trey Hendrickson Update Before Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to get 100% healthy before their Week 2 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, and the team received some good news.

One of the team’s biggest concerns is edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, whom they signed as a free agent in the offseason. Hendrickson has missed practice with a finger injury.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec shared an update on Hendrickson that suggests good news could be coming. It was what Ravens fans were hoping to hear.

“Trey Hendrickson (finger) has also returned to practice.”

Trey Hendrickson is Back at Practice With Baltimore Ravens

Hendrickson’s first game with the Ravens, in a Week 1 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, was quiet for him. He got only one tackle, but added four pressures in the win.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 70, ranking him 28th out of 100 edge rushers. He also earned a pass-rush grade of 65.5 (36th) and a run-defense grade of 64.8 (32nd).

This week, questions have come up about Hendrickson playing in Week 2 because of his finger. He missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with the finger injury.

Ravens Got Their Top Pass Rusher Back at Practice

All is good in the world for the moment as a Ravens fan, with Hendrickson back on the field. The final injury report, though, will really determine where things stand on his playing status against the Saints.

Hendrickson would love to play the Saints, since that’s the team he started his career with. New Orleans was the stepping stone that helped him land with the Cincinnati Bengals and become the multi-time Pro Bowl he is now.

The Ravens paid Hendrickson big money in the offseason because of the kind of impact he can bring to the pass rush. Baltimore was in the bottom five in sacks last season, making his presence on the line more important this year.

New Orleans struggled on the offensive line last week to protect quarterback Tyler Shough in their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Lions racked up five sacks on Shough.

This leaves the Ravens with a clear path forward. It’ll be about getting as much pressure on Shough as possible and rattling him.

Hendrickson is the best man for the job, as he is looking to get sacks in this contest. After being shut out in Week 1, he’ll want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Watch for Hendrickson to be an impact player if he can play in Week 2, but Friday’s practice will determine where he is at. The hope is he will be good enough to still play on the field against the Saints.