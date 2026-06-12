Former Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Loser’ After OTAs

The New York Giants, by sheer location alone, are going to find themselves in the spotlight more often than not.

Toss in a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a controversial draft, and a polarizing quarterback … and you can imagine the offseason has been pretty buzzy for former Baltimore Ravens head coach and brand-new Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Beyond all of those headlines — superficial stuff — there are more tangible issues with the Giants that led Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox to put the Giants and Harbaugh on his list of the “NFL’s Biggest Losers” from OTAs.