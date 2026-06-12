Ravens Get Hit With Encouraging Message Before Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens should be looking forward to the 2026 season given how 2025 went. The team finished with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2020.

The question is being asked: Will 2026 be different for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

“Good Morning Football’s” Manti Te’o and Willie Colon have an answer.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about the Baltimore defense the past few years of how it takes a long time for that defense to start going, almost half the season, and then they become what we are known to see the Baltimore Ravens as: a dominant, turnover machine,” Te’o said. “You bring in a person like Jesse Minter to kind of solve all those riddles. So what I’m excited about is we hopefully will see a Baltimore Ravens team defensively that will have more momentum going into the second half of the season.”

Will Colon Keys in On Lamar Jackson’s Importance

Lamar Jackson has been the sole reason Baltimore has been able to stay afloat in the AFC. Colon says it all starts with him.

“I think right now you’re betting on Lamar,” Colon said. “You have a two-time MVP at quarterback. You have a juggernaut running back in Derrick Henry. You have a new voice and a new air in the building in Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle. You still have playmakers in Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.