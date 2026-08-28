How to Watch Ravens Play in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Baltimore Ravens host the Washington Commanders on Friday in the third and final preseason game for both teams.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Who: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

What: Preseason finale

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

When: 6 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Odds: BAL -2.5, O/U 33.5

The Ravens are 2-0 in the preseason with wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Ravens Among NFL’s Super Bowl Contenders

The Ravens enter another season as Super Bowl contenders, this time with a new head coach for the 1st time in 18 years: former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who is taking over for John Harbaugh.

The Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2025, which led to Harbaugh being fired … then quickly hired as head coach of the New York Giants.

The Ravens open the regular season on Sunday, September 13, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore doesn’t play a primetime game until Week 5 — a Sunday Night Football road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

One Player to Watch: Backup QB Joe Fagnano

Former UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano, 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, is making a serious push to go from undrafted free agent to landing on the 53-man roster.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper singled out Fagnano as a player for his “Stock Watch” list before the preseason finale.

“Fagnano, an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, completed 22 of 28 passes for 224 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his debut for the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Popper wrote on August 26. “He followed that up in Week 2 by completing 15 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown without a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings. In a morass of middling quarterback play throughout the preseason, Fagnano has stood out. He appears to have a future in the NFL … the Ravens have Lamar Jackson as their starter and Tyler Huntley as their backup. If Fagnano is cut, he could see some interest on the waiver wire. He is decidedly better than some of the backup options that played over the weekend.”

Fagnano was 1 of 2 undrafted quarterbacks the Ravens signed immediately following the NFL Draft, along with Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia, although the Ravens cut Pavia before training camp even started.

Now, Fagnano might be giving current backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a run for his money.

“The Ravens are signing undrafted UConn quarterback Joey Fagnano, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on April 28. “Fagnano threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the Huskies.”