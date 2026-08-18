Injury Concerns Could Seal Quiet Ravens Playmaker’s Roster Fate

The Baltimore Ravens need to find talent wherever they can, but with injuries mounting, they may have to make some tough decisions.

Baltimore has a very crowded backfield behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. The Ravens have to decide who will be the third running back, or whether to carry four.

Their top candidates are Rasheen Ali and rookie Adam Randall. Ali’s injury concerns could make that decision much easier for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens Might Have to Decide on Rasheen Ali’s Status on the Roster

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec looked at 10 things that might affect the final roster decisions. With Ali’s recent injuries, Zrebiec thinks the Ravens may have to consider an option who won’t be in the purple and black uniforms anymore.

“The Ravens aren’t wedded to the roster construction of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive ones and three specialists, but that’s always been DeCosta’s preference to maintain balance. If they go that direction this year, they presumably will keep two quarterbacks, six wide receivers and four tight ends. That leaves 13 spots for the running back and offensive line rooms. Keeping both Ali and rookie Adam Randall as the third- and fourth-string running backs behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill could very well mean they’d be forced to carry nine offensive linemen. They’ve done that before, although they’d prefer to keep 10 since talented offensive linemen are harder to push through waivers than running backs. Keeping 10 on the 53-man roster becomes more plausible if Ali remains sidelined — he’s missed about a week now with an undisclosed injury — or if Baltimore moves on from Ali altogether.”

Ali was the Ravens’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He only played in six games before a neck injury ended his season. Ali finished with 31 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Last year, Ali only missed two games, rushing for 24 yards on 7 carries. He did catch 9 passes for 68 yards and 1 touchdown in 15 games played.

In training camp, Ali is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game. His status to return is unknown.

Ravens Might Have to Move on From Rasheen Ali

Ali has good traits, as he was a good blocking running back last year. With this latest injury, though, it’s hard to justify keeping him.

Randall is showing good promise early on in training camp. His performance is making it easier for the Ravens to move on from Ali if he won’t be available to play.

Two more weeks of training camp remain before it’s decided. Ali might be on the hot seat, so he needs to find a way back on the field and playing if he wants to keep his job.