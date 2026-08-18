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Injury Concerns Could Seal Quiet Ravens Playmaker’s Roster Fate

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 28: Rasheen Ali #26 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens need to find talent wherever they can, but with injuries mounting, they may have to make some tough decisions.

Baltimore has a very crowded backfield behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. The Ravens have to decide who will be the third running back, or whether to carry four.

Their top candidates are Rasheen Ali and rookie Adam Randall. Ali’s injury concerns could make that decision much easier for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens Might Have to Decide on Rasheen Ali’s Status on the Roster

Rasheen Ali

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 09: Rasheen Ali #26 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as Tyler Hall #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends during the second half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec looked at 10 things that might affect the final roster decisions. With Ali’s recent injuries, Zrebiec thinks the Ravens may have to consider an option who won’t be in the purple and black uniforms anymore.

“The Ravens aren’t wedded to the roster construction of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive ones and three specialists, but that’s always been DeCosta’s preference to maintain balance. If they go that direction this year, they presumably will keep two quarterbacks, six wide receivers and four tight ends. That leaves 13 spots for the running back and offensive line rooms.

Keeping both Ali and rookie Adam Randall as the third- and fourth-string running backs behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill could very well mean they’d be forced to carry nine offensive linemen. They’ve done that before, although they’d prefer to keep 10 since talented offensive linemen are harder to push through waivers than running backs.

Keeping 10 on the 53-man roster becomes more plausible if Ali remains sidelined — he’s missed about a week now with an undisclosed injury — or if Baltimore moves on from Ali altogether.”

Ali was the Ravens’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He only played in six games before a neck injury ended his season. Ali finished with 31 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Last year, Ali only missed two games, rushing for 24 yards on 7 carries. He did catch 9 passes for 68 yards and 1 touchdown in 15 games played.

In training camp, Ali is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game. His status to return is unknown.

Ravens Might Have to Move on From Rasheen Ali

Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 16: Rasheen Ali #26 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ali has good traits, as he was a good blocking running back last year. With this latest injury, though, it’s hard to justify keeping him.

Randall is showing good promise early on in training camp. His performance is making it easier for the Ravens to move on from Ali if he won’t be available to play.

Two more weeks of training camp remain before it’s decided. Ali might be on the hot seat, so he needs to find a way back on the field and playing if he wants to keep his job.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Injury Concerns Could Seal Quiet Ravens Playmaker’s Roster Fate

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