The Baltimore Ravens are down bad — we didn’t need to see them lose to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10 to know that.

After five straight losses, the Ravens are 4-6. There were signs of life, though, as newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards, and the Ravens scored 20 points in a 23-20 loss to the Chargers after a month without scoring more than 13 points … even though their run game fell apart and they rushed for just 15 yards.

One report from Wednesday showed the Ravens might have some light at the end of the tunnel — if they can make it to the end of the tunnel — when ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported “there’s a chance” 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could return from thumb surgery in Week 16 if “all goes well” with his recovery.

The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 — and have an “Odyssey”-like journey to get there and make it a meaningful game.

Ravens Going Through Nightmare at QB

Jackson missed three games early in the season with a high-ankle injury, then returned and lasted one play before suffering a thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills that required surgery.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley went 1-2 in Jackson’s absence, then suffered a season-ending toe injury against the Bills.

That forced the Ravens to start undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, then trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Brissett, who was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew in his last game in Arizona, a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

What’s Next for Ravens: Nightmare Home Stretch

The remaining seven regular-season games for the Ravens are a nightmare — seven games against teams all very much in the playoff hunt. That starts with consecutive road games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 11) and the Houston Texans (Week 12), before the bye in Week 13.

After that, it doesn’t get any easier. The Ravens return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 before closing out the season with a month of AFC North games — at Pittsburgh, home for Cleveland (Jackson’s possible return), at Cincinnati, and home against Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale in Week 18.