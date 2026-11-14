Ravens Give Injury Timeline Update on $10 Million Free Agent

The Baltimore Ravens will have to go another week without a critical component of their defense, with $10 million free-agent safety Jaylinn Hawkins out for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hawkins has been out of the lineup since injuring his knee in a Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns — the start of the Ravens’ current 4-game losing streak.

“S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out for MNF vs. the Chargers, per Jesse Minter,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He’s been limited in his return to practice this week.”

“Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) won’t play Monday night, Jesse Minter says,” Ravens’ editorial director Ryan Mink wrote on his official X account.

Hawkins Bristled Over Treatment From Pats

During an appearance on The Ravens Lounge podcast, Hawkins said he was surprised his old team, the New England Patriots, chose NFL All-Pro safety Kevin Byard over him in free agency.

Hawkins landed a 2-year, $10 million contract with the Ravens. Byard signed a 1-year, $7 million contract with the Patriots.

Hawkins assumed he would get a chance to run it back with the Patriots after starting 15 games on a team that made a surprise run to the Super Bowl following the 2025 season.

“I mean, to be honest, I mean, I was surprised (about not signing with Patriots),” Hawkins said. “I mean, me and my wife were both surprised. I’m pretty sure we were kind of like … we anticipated coming off a good season and stuff like that, we’ll be back (in New England), but you never know how things go. You never know what God has planned and, like, free agency, you know what I’m saying? It can go either way. So it is what it is, but I’m happy (in Baltimore) for sure.”

Numbers Show Hawkins on Same Level as Byard

In 17 games with the Chicago Bears in 2025, Byard, 32, earned his 3rd NFL All-Pro honor after leading the NFL with 7 interceptions to go with 93 tackles and 8 pass deflections.

In 15 games with the Patriots, Hawkins, 28, had 71 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Pro Football Focus graded Hawkins ahead of Byard — his 82.4 overall grade put him 5th out of 98 eligible strong safeties. Byard’s 74.2 overall grade put him 15th.