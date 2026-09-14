Ravens Get Injury Timeline Update on $140 Million WR Zay Flowers

It took exactly 1 half of football for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers to look like the NFL’s very best at his position. It’s scary to think what he might do with a full game.

Flowers only played the 1st half of Sunday’s 41-23 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts and finished with 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown before sitting out the 2nd half with a hamstring injury.

It’s an injury that, thankfully for the Ravens, might not be as severe as initially thought.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who left Sunday’s win over the Colts early, suffered a hamstring injury that is not considered serious, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “He’ll have an MRI, but if it was a playoff game, he likely would’ve returned. Flowers is considered day-to-day heading into testing.”

“Zay Flowers … potentially good news,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his X account on Monday morning. “There’s a possibility that Flowers plays in Week 2, but if the MRI shows any damage this could hold him out at least 2 weeks, and if it’s more moderate than mild, it would be closer to 4 weeks. Still unclear if this was a reinjury from the preseason or a new spot/opposite leg. That factors into it (think Jordyn Tyson). We should find out by this afternoon.”

Flowers’ Big Game 1st Under New Ravens Regime

Flowers’ huge opening game was the most sparkling part of the Ravens’ new-look offense under 1st-year head coach Jesse Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

“Zay Flowers looks like he has been shot out of a cannon on every early target thus far,” NFL reporter Matt Waldman wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“I am cautiously optimistic that Zay Flowers was dealing with tightness and soreness and that the Ravens were taking extreme precautions with the game already in control,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account. “But it’s tough to judge hamstring injuries on video.”

Ravens Dropped Massive Contract on Flowers

The Ravens made Flowers, a 2-time Pro Bowler, 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid players this offseason.

“Just in: Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 4. “The $35M per year extension for Zay Flowers ties him with Justin Jefferson in new-money average per year.”

Flowers was the Ravens’ 1st-round pick (No. 22 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and has been 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers over the last 2 seasons with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2024 and 2025.