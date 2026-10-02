Ravens’ $112 Million NFL All-Pro Ruled Out Following Surgery

One important trait for elite NFL edge rushers — though not strictly necessary — is the ability to use both hands.

Baltimore Ravens edge rusher and $112 million NFL All-Pro Trey Hendrickson might be out until he can regain (most of) the use of both hands, and he was ruled out of his team’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

“Trey Hendrickson out for the Ravens this week after finger surgery but HC Jesse Minter says it’ll be a ‘very, very short-term’ absence,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced that OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account.

“Minter said Trey Hendrickson had a procedure to fix his finger,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “He won’t play Sunday.”

“With a bone broken into a few pieces, surgery to repair makes sense,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Trey Hendrickson Returns to Elite Form in 2026

Hendrickson has looked like he’s back to the elite form that saw him rack up 17.5 sacks in consecutive seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and 2024, when he was runner-up to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Ravens turned quickly to Hendrickson in March after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby fell through.

Baltimore brought Hendrickson in on a massive 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract to fix what was a non-existent pass rush in 2025.

Hendrickson NFL’s ‘Most Impactful’ Offseason Move

ESPN’s Matt Bowen put Baltimore signing Hendrickson at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Impactful” offseason moves at the start of training camp.

“While a failed physical returned Maxx Crosby to Las Vegas, the Ravens were still able to boost their edge rusher position with Hendrickson,” Bowen wrote on July 28. “Injuries limited Hendrickson to seven games in 2025, but he is a relentless defender when healthy. Remember: He had a league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in a full 2024 season. Hendrickson has a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Look for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter to use multiple fronts to create favorable matchups for him. Minter can also get Hendrickson home on stunts.”