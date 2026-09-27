Insider Shared Concerning Zay Flowers Update Hours Before Ravens Kickoff

There is still hope that the Baltimore Ravens will have wide receiver Zay Flowers for their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but it is still up in the air.

Flowers missed the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury. He suffered that injury in the first half of the Ravens’ 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week in practice, Flowers missed the first two workouts, but did individual work in the last practice. Baltimore’s final injury report had him listed as questionable. They plan to decide right before kickoff, but where is it leaning?

Latest Update on Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter fired off an early Sunday morning post that shared the latest on Flowers’ situation. Schefter shared what his source told him.

“Ravens are working out WR Zay Flowers pre game to determine whether he can play with his hamstring injury vs. the Cowboys. One source called it a “true pre-game decision”, but the team doesn’t sound as if it is counting on him playing.”

In Flowers’ only appearance this season, he caught 5 passes for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s been a two-time Pro Bowler in the last three years before the 2026 campaign.

Will the Ravens Have Zay Flowers for Week 3 Against the Cowboys?

With the game being in Brazil, there has been a lot said about the field conditions and how bad they look. There are concerns that the field could be too slick.

This could be bad news for Flowers’ chances of a return. The Ravens need to be cautious with their star receiver and make sure the hamstring injury doesn’t get worse by playing in the game.

If Flowers can’t go, Rashod Bateman becomes the team’s WR1. Bateman and Mark Andrews were Lamar Jackson’s top targets in the loss to the Saints last week, so expect more of the same.

Baltimore will likely run the ball more often than pass in this game as well. That means a lot of Derrick Henry runs and Jackson RPOs being called throughout the contest.

Dallas has struggled against mobile quarterbacks through the first two games, allowing at least 54 rushing yards from an opposing signal-caller in each. This could be a great opening for Jackson to run the ball more often on a struggling defense.

The Ravens would love to have Flowers on the field, but they need to think long-term and make sure he stays healthy. Without him for the whole season, Baltimore has no shot at a Super Bowl.