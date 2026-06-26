Ravens Insider Defends Zay Flowers After Antonio Brown’s Rant and Teases Next Move

Antonio Brown’s recent criticism of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers quickly drew attention across the NFL, but one of the team’s most respected insiders isn’t buying into the former All-Pro’s comments.

During a recent livestream that circulated on social media, Brown criticized Flowers and even blamed him for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s inability to win.

Not long afterward, longtime Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec responded by expressing confidence in Flowers’ future with the organization, including predicting the young receiver will earn a lucrative contract extension.

Ravens Insider Dismisses Antonio Brown’s Criticism of Zay Flowers

Brown made headlines after calling Flowers a “loser” and a “coward” during the livestream.

He also claimed Flowers is “the reason Lamar Jackson can’t win,” despite the receiver emerging as Baltimore’s No. 1 receiving threat over the past two seasons.

Speaking about the situation on the Baltimore Collective, Zrebiec made it clear he was not paying much attention to Brown’s comments.

“Look I don’t pay any attention to what he says, does, he’s kind of been off the radar,” Zrebiec said.

Instead, the longtime Ravens insider shifted the conversation back to Flowers’ future with the team.

“Zay Flowers is going to be just fine. I’ve said this a lot, I think the Ravens are going to sign him to an extension, I think he has earned an extension, & I think he’s going to remain a critical piece of this offense going forward.”

Flowers has become one of Jackson’s most reliable targets since arriving as a first-round pick and has steadily developed into one of the NFL’s top young receivers.

Zay Flowers Extension Continues to Gain Momentum

Zrebiec is not the only NFL insider expecting Flowers to receive a new contract.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley recently reported that Baltimore could follow the same approach it used with safety Kyle Hamilton by reaching an agreement before the regular season begins.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if Flowers and the Ravens reach an extension before the start of the season, which is exactly what happened with safety Kyle Hamilton last year,” Hensley wrote.

He added that Flowers has made it clear he wants to spend his entire career in Baltimore.

“Flowers wants to stay, saying he would like to play his entire career in Baltimore. General manager Eric DeCosta believes it’s important to keep Flowers, who has developed into a leader on offense.”

The Ravens have already exercised Flowers’ fifth-year option, which will pay him $27.298 million during the 2027 season.

According to Hensley, an extension could average more than $35 million per year, placing Flowers among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.

If Flowers signs a deal worth more than $35 million annually, he would join an elite financial tier at his position.

According to Over the Cap, only four receivers currently average at least $35 million per season: reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million), Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million), Drake London ($35.26 million) and Justin Jefferson ($35 million).