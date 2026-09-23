Ravens Insider Delivers Final Verdict on Surprising Lamar Jackson Trend

The Baltimore Ravens are off to a mixed start to the 2026 season, but their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has done plenty of good.

Jackson has been throwing the ball more than the Ravens have seen from him in the past, and it seems to be working. When the running game struggled in their Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Jackson picked up the slack with his arm.

Even with Jackson throwing the ball more, a trend is emerging that is catching people’s attention. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt at 10 yards. Will he keep doing that?

Baltimore Ravens Insider Examines Lamar Jackson Trend

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley was asked whether that Jackson stat is real or a mirage. Hensley is buying stock in that trend.

“Real. One of the buzz words for new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is explosiveness. So, it’s not a surprise that Jackson tops the league with an average of 10 yards per attempt. He has completed four passes of 40 yards or longer, connecting with Zay Flowers (twice), Chris Moore and Devontez Walker. The QB is far ahead of last season’s pace, when he totaled six passes of 40 yards or longer in 10 games.”

Through two games, Jackson has completed over 67% of his passes for 559 yards and 2 touchdowns to 1 interception. He has also rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries and scored one touchdown.

Lamar Jackson’s Arm Has Become the Focal Point of Ravens’ Offense

Jackson’s passing stats may not be as good as fans would like, but that’s not on him. The interception he threw late in the Saints game was an attempt to give his team a chance to tie the game. He was down two of his top receivers, with Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane injured.

The hope is that things will turn around quickly for Jackson and he can get Flowers back in the lineup. Baltimore has shown that when it’s at full strength, it’s a great offense. In their blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, they put up over 500 yards of offense, with Jackson throwing for over 300.

Baltimore has something special with Jackson teamming up with Doyle, as the two are meshing well together so far. Doyle is letting Jackson rip it while still running the ball in a healthy mix.

The Ravens are hoping to continue their passing success against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Dallas has one of the worst passing defenses in the league, which bodes well for Jackson to have a field day. Everything points to Week 3 and beyond, when Jackson will throw it deep often.