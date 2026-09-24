Insider Poured Cold Water on Potential Zay Flowers Return for Ravens Week 3 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping wide receiver Zay Flowers can play in their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Flowers has not practiced this week with the hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints due to the injury.

There is some hope that potentially that Flowers’ hamstring injury won’t keep him out for long. One NFL insider did not help make fans feel any better about the situation.

NFL Insider Provides Zay Flowers Update Before Baltimore Ravens Game

Insider Ian Rapoport spoke on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football with an update on multiple injuries around the league. Rapoport shared some concerning news on Flowers.

“And then Zay Flowers dealing with a relatively minor hamstring injury, but he is a really good player. They want to keep him around long-term. They want to make sure he is available throughout the season. Did not practice yesterday. That does not bode well for his participation on Sunday. We’ll continue to track it.”

Flowers got off to a fast start with the Ravens in their Week 1 win over the Colts. In the first half alone, he had 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown.

Will the Ravens Have Zay Flowers in Week 3?

It would be tough not to have him for the second straight week, but it is becoming more of a reality. The more time he misses in practice, the easier it becomes to keep him out of the game.

This is the same hamstring injury he sustained in training camp that caused him to miss time. The Ravens have to make sure that he is 100% healthy before putting him on the field.

If he needs to miss another game to get healthy for the remaining 14 games, that’s the price the Ravens have to pay. Flowers is way too important to the offense to lose him late in the season.

Baltimore could change its offensive strategy for Week 3 against the Cowboys to be more of a running team rather than a balanced attack. Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson can handle the workload on the ground to get this offense rolling.

Jackson can lean on Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman as his top pass-catchers without Flowers. Bateman showed in Week 2 that he can handle the WR1 duties if called upon.

It won’t be easy without Flowers if he is ruled out against the Cowboys, but this Dallas defense ranks 30th against the run. That would be a field day for Henry to run all over them.