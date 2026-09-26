Insider Shared Optimistic Zay Flowers Update 24 Hours Before Ravens Brazil Game

The Baltimore Ravens are still waiting to see what they think about wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Over the last week, Flowers has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he aggravated again in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He had previously suffered the injury back in training camp last month.

Baltimore hopes to have Flowers back after missing Week 2’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. This week, he missed the first two practices, but did do individual workouts in the final practice on Friday. The real question is what the Ravens plan to do with Flowers in Brazil against the Dallas Cowboys.

New Update on Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Zay Flowers

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter to share his latest update on Flowers. It appears to be a last-second decision, but the news seems more positive than it was a few days ago.

“Zay Flowers at least has a chance to go. I’m told from a source that he is expected to test out that hamstring injury pregame. If he does play, he will likely be on a pitch count, so might not be a huge fantasy day, but they like to move them all over. They like to get them involved in the offense early and often. He at least made the trip, didn’t practice a lot this week, but got in some limited action on Friday. That’s at least a good sign.”

Flowers has only played in two quarters this season and dominated for the Ravens. He had 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown.

Zay Flowers Could Be Inching Closer to Return With Ravens

Many of the decisions will depend on how Flowers moves on the field at the stadium in Brazil. Concerns about the field being too slick remain, so if he can’t get good traction, Baltimore won’t risk playing him.

If the Ravens don’t have Flowers in the game, they will have Rashod Bateman fill in for the WR1. Baltimore won’t have Ja’Kobi Lane in the game since he is on IR with his fractured wrist.

The Ravens could lean on their rushing attack, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way. Baltimore had some success with the passing game without Flowers and Lane last week, but needs to do more on the ground.

Dallas has one of the weakest defenses in the NFL, so the Ravens can choose how to attack them. Having Flowers on the field, though, would be a game-changer for an offense that could use a spark after last week’s disappointment.