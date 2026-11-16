The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to start Jacoby Brissett in place of injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, and former NFL center A.Q. Shipley has a message for fans about what they should expect from the veteran.

Shipley, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL and now works as a radio color analyst for the Arizona Cardinals, believes Brissett can run an efficient offense in Baltimore. However, he cautioned fans against expecting the quarterback to replicate Jackson’s playing style.

“Let’s be very clear, Baltimore. You are not getting Lamar Jackson or anything close to it,” Shipley said during an appearance on “The Ryan Ripken Show.”

“But if your offensive line can hold up, he can run a very efficient offense. He knows where the ball’s supposed to be. He can sit in the pocket and deliver it. He’s got a big arm. He’s big. He can always get you a first down on third- and fourth-and-short.”

Brissett is expected to start when the Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 16, with Jackson sidelined by a thumb injury.

Shipley, who has followed Brissett’s recent career in Arizona, said the quarterback’s record with the Cardinals doesn’t tell the full story.

A.Q. Shipley Defends Jacoby Brissett’s Record With the Cardinals

Shipley encouraged Ravens fans to look beyond Brissett’s win-loss record when evaluating what he can bring to Baltimore.

“Yeah, listen, go take a look at his stats since he’s become the starter. I know the wins aren’t there, but I don’t think that’s an indication of who he is as a player,” Shipley said.

The former offensive lineman also pointed to Brissett’s experience working with some of the NFL’s most established coaches and quarterbacks.

“He’s a Bill Parcells guy, right? He and Bill Parcells are really tight. If you look that up, it’s kind of crazy. They’ve known each other forever. He’s been his mentor forever.”

Brissett began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2016, spending his rookie season with Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

“Obviously, he came up under Brady in the Belichick and New England era. He’s been everywhere. Everywhere he’s been, he’s been efficient. He’s been a good quarterback,” Shipley continued.

Shipley also addressed Arizona’s decision to turn to Gardner Minshew, explaining that the Cardinals’ offensive line struggles have created problems for their quarterbacks.

“I know Cardinals fans were sick of watching losing, but I don’t think that was due to him,” he said.

“I think the move to go to Minshew makes sense at this moment because the Cardinals are down to their backup offensive lineman at left tackle and a fourth-string right guard. They’re just struggling to block guys, so there’s a ton of pressure. Minshew gives you a little bit more mobility.”

Shipley Explains How Derrick Henry Can Help Brissett Succeed in Baltimore

Shipley believes the Ravens can put Brissett in a position to succeed by protecting him in the pocket and leaning on their running game.

The former NFL center specifically mentioned Derrick Henry as an important part of Baltimore’s offensive approach.

“So I think there’s a lot to be said about what he can do,” Shipley said. “You play good defense, you run the football, hand it off to Derrick Henry, and you block up front. He’s going to give you a pretty good offense.”

Henry also expressed confidence in Brissett while speaking with reporters ahead of Monday’s matchup.

The Ravens running back said he has known of Brissett since the two entered the NFL in the same draft class in 2016.

“We obviously got [Jacoby Brissett] so he can help us. We’re all just trying to help him get acclimated,” Henry told reporters, via the Baltimore Sun.

“He’s a pro. We were in the same draft class and in Year 11 [in the NFL]. He knows how to come in and approach it every day. [He knows how to] step in and lead. That’s what he’s done throughout his career, so we’re excited to have him.”

The Ravens and Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.