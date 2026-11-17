The Baltimore Ravens got a huge scare in the first quarter of Monday night’s Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers when new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett limped off the field after appearing to hurt his knee.

According to Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Brissett didn’t receive any medical treatment, but the Ravens medical staff took a “long look” at the play that injured him, then consulted with him before he returned to the game.

Brissett is the fourth starting quarterback for the Ravens in four games.

“Another game, another Ravens QB injury,” Underdog NFL’s Arye Pulli wrote on X. “Jacoby Brissett walked gingerly to the sidelines with a potential knee injury.”

Brissett was hurt when Ravens offensive guard and 2026 1st-round pick Vega Ioane, 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, got pushed back into his knee as he was passing.

“Jacoby Brissett limped off the field after Vega Ioane got pushed back into his knee,” Ravens Vault’s Sarah Ellison wrote on X.

Chance of More Serious Injury for Jacoby Brissett

Brissett was playing his first game for the Ravens after the Arizona Cardinals traded him on November 6.

“Lineman falls into the outside of his left knee, which was slightly flexed at time of impact,” Dr. Tom Christ wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “A mild valgus stress on the MCL but not a ton of excursion. His hip internally rotates to absorb some force and foot slides preventing major injury.”

The Ravens offense has been sputtering dramatically — they haven’t scored more than 13 points in the last four games, all losses.

“In Jacoby Brissett’s debut, the Ravens have gone three-and-out on the first three drives,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on Monday night. “Baltimore has 12 total yards and Brissett has been hit three times.”

Ravens Going Through Nightmare at QB

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was the opening-day starter, missed three games with a high-ankle injury, then returned and lasted one play before suffering a thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley went 1-2 in Jackson’s absence, then suffered a season-ending toe injury against the Bills. That forced the Ravens to start undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.