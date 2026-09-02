Ravens’ Breakout Star Gets Bold Prediction Before 2026 Season Starts

The expectations might be high for the Baltimore Ravens in 2026, but not every player got that kind of hype entering training camp.

That all changed for rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who went from a projected backup to now being a potential star on the team. Every day at training camp, Lane got all the hype around him for highlight plays he made.

Baltimore hopes he can carry that into the 2026 regular season. The Ravens are getting reassurance that they should 100% be bought in.

Ja’Kobi Lane Should Be a Breakout Star for the Baltimore Ravens in 2026

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano shared his bold prediction for every NFL team based on what he is hearing. Graziano is all-in on Lane being a star in 2026.

“Lane can’t be a huge surprise anymore after the hype that surrounded him and his highlight-reel catches during training camp. But inside the Ravens building, people are extremely excited about the 6-foot-4 third-round rookie. He’ll likely join Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman on the field when the team goes to three-receiver sets, and his role could expand beyond that if Bateman is subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy following his June arrest on family violence battery and other charges. Lane has work to do on his game. The Ravens would like him to be a better separator, especially at the line of scrimmage. But they’ve seen improvement in key areas throughout the offseason, and his size and ability to win 50-50 balls could land him a significant role in Baltimore’s offense starting right away his rookie season.”

In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the win. He finished the preseason with 4 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Better Watch Out for Ja’Kobi Lane in 2026

Despite questions about Bateman, many people are excited about Lane. If things go south with Bateman’s situation, at least Lane is there to step up and be the next WR2.

There’s a strong chance that Lane might already be in line to be the WR2 on the Ravens. He’s got the height and the catch radius to be that guy. Baltimore needs someone like Lane who can be consistent with Flowers as the top two receivers.

Lane is everything the Ravens were hoping that DeAndre Hopkins was going to be, but never lived up to. There might be a period where patience is needed with Lane, as he develops into a great NFL wide receiver. If given the time, Lane could be a star in the league.