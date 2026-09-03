Ravens’ 6-Foot-4, 205-Pound Weapon Could Make ‘Quick Rise’ in 2026

This Baltimore Ravens offense has a chance to be so dangerous in 2026 for one reason: rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

The Ravens selected Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They originally saw him as a depth piece in the wide receiver room. Training camp completely changed that.

Lane became a star at camp, making highlight catches every day. He became the wide receiver they have been looking for, which could lead to a storybook ending for him in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens Could See Ja’Kobi Lane Dominate in 2026

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton wrote about the potential biggest surprises in 2026 that could shake up the NFL. Moton talked about the possibility of Lane winning the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“If Baltimore’s offense is as potent as Jackson says it could be, Lane should be a beneficiary. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is facing three charges in connection with a June incident, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner. His status for the season remains uncertain. Even as a No. 2 receiver, Lane could post gaudy numbers as a complement to two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers. At 6’4″, 205 pounds, Lane could be a primary red-zone target in addition to his big-play ability outside the 20-yard line. If that’s the case, he would have a good chance to follow Kamara’s early career path from third-round pick to Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the win. He finished the preseason with 4 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

Last year at USC, Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns. The previous season was better in touchdowns, with 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 receiving scores.

How Good Can Ja’Kobi Lane Be for Ravens in 2026?

The Ravens need Lane to step up to the plate in 2026. There’s not news about Bateman and whether he could face a suspension. As great as two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers is, he needs someone who can complement him in the offense as a lengthy receiver.

Lane has all that potential and more within the offense. He showed in training camp that he has a large catch radius and can make all the plays needed.

Because of his strong performance, the Ravens now have to put him on the field. For now, Lane is seen as a WR3, but that could change very quickly.

Lane is too good a player to ignore in the passing game. An Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2026 is not as crazy a prediction as some might have believed before training camp.