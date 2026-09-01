Ravens Weapon Named ‘Breakout Player to Watch’ Before 2026 Season

Expectations for this Baltimore Ravens offense are a mix of needing to be in the top 5 and giving them time to grow.

Training camp has featured a group still trying to figure things out, with Declan Doyle as the new offensive coordinator. It’s also about giving quarterback Lamar Jackson time to learn and adapt to Doyle’s new scheme.

One player on offense to watch out for is rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who is having an incredible start to his NFL career. Lane’s camp performance is leading everyone to the same conclusion about him in 2026.

NFL Execs & Coaches Make Their Feelings Known About Baltimore Ravens’ Ja’Kobi Lane

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame spoke with NFL executives and coaches to get their thoughts on the 10 players in the league that could break out in 2026. Lane was one of the names on there.

“Few, if any, rookies have enjoyed more hype this summer than Lane, who comes in from USC to give Lamar Jackson another weapon in Baltimore’s passing attack. With Zay Flowers and little else on the perimeter to be excited about in recent years, the Ravens might have struck gold with their third-rounder. Lane has impressed throughout the offseason, and this summer caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, including 38 yards with a score against the Eagles in the preseason opener. At 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Lane can sky for the ball while making acrobatic catches, something he’s done repeatedly in training camp. When I was in Baltimore to watch a joint practice between the Ravens and Commanders, Lane ran with the first team (Flowers didn’t participate that day) and looked the part, consistently running crisp routes to gain separation. If Lane develops into a weapon for Jackson, the trajectory of the offense could change under new coordinator Declan Doyle.”

From Day 1 of training camp, Lane has made highlight catches and gotten everyone excited about him. Even in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he caught a 16-yard touchdown in the win. He finished the preseason with 4 receptions for 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ja’Kobi Lane is Poised for Strong 2026 Season With Ravens

Baltimore is getting more out of Lane than expected. He’s been a force on offense and is gaining Jackson’s trust. Their rapport will help the team throughout the season.

With two weeks to go until the 2026 season, the Ravens still have some work to do on offense. Lane is going to be a focal point, as he appears to be earning a starting job with the team as WR3.

The progression of Lane’s career early on, though, shows he could be doing more than just being a WR3. This is a guy who could become a difference-maker for the Ravens over the next five to 10 years.