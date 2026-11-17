All of the enthusiasm for the Baltimore Ravens and their prospects for the rest of the 2026 season seemed to fly out the window with a 23-20 home loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday, it was time to assign blame, and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was in the crosshairs — and forced to point out the obvious weaknesses on his own team.

The loss was more pronounced because the Chargers were the team the Ravens hired Minter away from after a successful run as defensive coordinator.

It was the Ravens’ fifth straight loss, and they dropped to 4-6 — dead last in the AFC North Division.

“It’s unacceptable,” Minter told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s embarrassing.”

When Hensley pressed Minter on a possible position change — a mild one, at punt returner — the first-year head coach seemed to expand on who might have their job up for grabs.

“To me, every position is at that point,” Minter said. “So it’s not just punt returner. Nobody has played to a level where you’re like, ‘Man, this guy.’ And so I think the players will be the first to tell you that the consistency that you’re searching for at all positions is not where it needs to be. So we’re looking at everything.”

Social Media Lights Up Jesse Minter After Loss

To say the shine has come off Minter’s first year as the head coach would be putting it lightly. That’s not to say he’ll end up on the scrap heap of one-and-done NFL coaches like Urban Meyer, Jerod Mayo, and Nathaniel Hackett, but the gloves are off.

“Not only has Jesse Minter yet to show a single characteristic of any sort that looks like an NFL head coach, he has proven to be an utter failure as a coordinator trying to catch and call plays,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora wrote on X. “Total embarrassment.”

“I understand it’s his first year and he deserves grace, but I am concerningly shocked that Jesse Minter hasn’t gotten any improvement from this team,” Ravens fan Garrett Ferguson wrote on X. “Defense has been stagnantly bad. Offensive line couldn’t block Helen Keller if they tried. Special teams is helping no one.”

“Last year, the Ravens could take solace in a shocking 1-5 start; they had Lamar Jackson coming back from injury and a soft middle-of-the-season schedule coming up,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote. “Where is the Ravens’ knight in shining armor this year, swooping in on horseback just in time? What is their saving grace now?”

What’s Next for Ravens: Nightmare Home Stretch

The remaining seven regular-season games for the Ravens are a nightmare — seven games against teams all very much in the playoff hunt. That starts with consecutive road games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 11) and the Houston Texans (Week 12), before the bye in Week 13.

After that, it doesn’t get any easier. The Ravens return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 before closing out the season with a month of AFC North games — at Pittsburgh, home for Cleveland, at Cincinnati, and home against Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale in Week 18.