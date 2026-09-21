Jesse Minter Didn’t Sugarcoat Ravens’ Play After Crushing Saints Loss

The Baltimore Ravens were the favorite over the New Orleans Saints, but a 24-17 loss certainly didn’t reflect that.

Baltimore’s offense wasn’t as explosive as Ravens fans saw in Week 1, when they put up 312 total yards. Their defense played well, allowing 298 total yards, but everyone is talking about the fourth-down touchdown by Saints QB Tyler Shough that might not have been.

Different elements of the game will be discussed throughout the week, but the Ravens won’t make excuses. Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter won’t allow it.

Jesse Minter Didn’t Hold Back After Baltimore Ravens Loss

Minter spoke with the media after the game, where he discussed losing his home opener. The Ravens head man knows this team has work to do looking in the mirror.

“Yes, look, losses are all disappointing, especially at home,” Minter said via Ravens transcripts. “Everybody is going to just say the same old thing of having a lead and things like that. So, we will own this. We’ll look in the mirror; we’ll figure out what we can do to improve. That is the main thing. It’s early in the season, [and] we were missing a few key guys, but that is a game we need to find a way to win, especially when we have a lead like that. So, we’ll look at ourselves first, try to get better this week and go to the next one.”

Baltimore had chances to make stops before the controversial touchdown. Lamar Jackson’s late-game interception didn’t help either, as did the blocked field goal in the first half.

Ravens Try to Press Forward From Saints Loss in Week 2

Despite the loss, there were still some good moments that will encourage people that this is still a good football team. Baltimore got three sacks from three different pass rushers, which was a rare sight in 2025. The biggest name to get one was Trey Hendrickson, despite the injured finger he has in a cast.

Baltimore hopes to have a better situation at wide receiver next week. Zay Flowers missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury, but could be in play to start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

The Ravens will have a tough challenge against Dallas when the two teams meet in Brazil. In Week 2, the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 and carry some momentum into the game.

Minter may not be too pleased about his first career loss as a head coach, but the signs are there that this team can be good. They can use this Saints loss as a learning experience for what they can avoid in the future. Dallas should give them a good barometer of where this team is at early in the season.