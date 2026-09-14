Jesse Minter Directly Reacted to ‘Special’ Win in Ravens Debut

The Baltimore Ravens were impressive in their 41-23 dominating win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Baltimore’s offense had an incredible debut with new play-caller Declan Doyle, racking up 506 yards. The defense also had a great showing, forcing two turnovers in the win.

This was a big one for new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter after winning his first game in the position. While some coaches wait a long time to earn it, it didn’t take Minter long to celebrate a moment he won’t forget.

Jesse Minter Talks Winning in Baltimore Ravens Debut

Minter spoke with the media after the game, where he was asked about his feelings about winning with his dad, Rick Minter, on the sidelines with him. Jesse Minter will hold this memory close for a long time.

“It’s surreal a little bit, honestly. I don’t know if it has actually hit me yet, but it’s a blessing to be where I am at. [I have] such appreciation for the opportunity given to me by the organization. I had a ton of family here, and obviously my dad on the sideline there at the end — it’s a real cool, real special moment.”

Baltimore expected Minter to come in and fix many of the problems in 2025, and he did. Lamar Jackson looked like the two-time MVP winner of the past, and the defense was all over the place for them.

Jesse Minter Impresses in Ravens’ Debut With the Victory

While the Ravens are not a final, perfect product, they looked really good. The offense is more explosive than anyone could have imagined. Their defense made some big plays they can build on.

A big reason for that was Minter and the culture change he brought in. Making small changes, like how the captains are being voted on, or bringing in a completely new scheme, all add up to the winning culture they needed.

All of a sudden, after just one game, every Ravens fan forgot about the 2025 season. This unit is as good as it has looked in a long time.

There are still 16 games in the regular season, so there’s no reason to go too overboard crazy about them. Even so, the Ravens look like a team that has a chance to make a run for a Super Bowl this season.

Baltimore will be back in action in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints with a chance to start the season 2-0. Minter has this team where they need to be, and the scary part is that they are only going to get better.