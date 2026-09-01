Ravens’ Jesse Minter Revealed How $3.1 Million Underdog Made 53-Man Roster

While heartbreaking stories of NFL players missing rosters across the league abound, the Baltimore Ravens had a couple of nice endings for their players.

Undrafted free agent quarterback Joe Fagnano was one of the best stories out of camp, but another undrafted rookie is getting attention. Outside linebacker Ethan Burke also made the roster after not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Burke signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract after the draft to join the Ravens. He made the most of it and got the coaching staff to let him on the team, but how did he do it?

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter on Keeping Ethan Burke on 53-Man Roster

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after finalizing the 53-man roster. Minter explained why he thought Burke deserved a spot after battling all summer to make the roster.

“I think [Ethan Burke] has just been really consistent. When you look at particularly two phases of the game, I think he played really well on special teams, and he has been really consistent on defense with what he can bring to the table. [He’s] really physical, really rugged, but a really good rusher. He has had some really good days rushing the passer out here in training camp and also in the preseason games. I thought he has been dominant at times in special teams on the kickoff team in particular, so again, just a guy that kind of played his way onto the team.”

Burke racked up 6 tackles and 1 sack during the preseason with the Ravens. He beat out some big names, including former Ravens draft pick Adisa Isaac, for a spot on the team.

Ravens Include Ethan Burke on 53-Man Roster in 2026

The interesting part now is what Burke’s role will be on the Ravens in 2026. He will most likely play a lot of special teams.

There might be a scenario where he rotates in at edge rusher, but Baltimore may not want to rush him on the field. It would be good to get used to the speed of the game on special teams first before playing defense.

Burke showed the potential he can bring to the team, as he’s got speed and power coming off the edge. That was a lot of the same things that fans saw when he played for the Texas Longhorns.

If he can show that kind of play again during the regular season, he’s got a bright future in the NFL. Also, if he stays with Minter long-term, he has a good chance of developing into a great pass rusher.