Jesse Minter Gave Encouraging Injury Update on Ravens Starters Before Cowboys Game

The Baltimore Ravens were right back at work on Monday after suffering a rough 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Baltimore had some tough moments that were not in their control, including the controversial touchdown from Tyler Shough that was questioned in the fourth quarter. There were some key mistakes made, though, including Lamar Jackson‘s game-sealing interception on the final drive.

The Ravens also had their fair share of injuries, as they had Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, and Nnamdi Madubuike either out for the game or leaving the Saints game early. This leaves a lot of questions entering their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens Provide Updates on Key Injuries

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media on Monday, as he was asked about those injured starters and how they are progressing for Week 3. Minter seemed encouraged by their potential to play.

“I feel like we will have a good shot with a lot of guys this week, which is encouraging. So, we will know more probably Wednesday, but I think we are on a positive trajectory with a lot of those guys having a chance to be back.”

Flowers and Madubuike were ruled out of the Saints game before kickoff. Stanley did start, but did not finish the game, suffering a toe injury.

Ravens Have Big Injury Questions Entering Week 3 Cowboys Game

The Ravens felt the affects offensively not having Stanley and Flowers in the game. Their running game struggled with Stanley not helping on the left side. He also entered that contest not playing at 100%. Flowers’s absence hurt Baltimore’s passing attack, as he and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane missed the game.

As for Madubuike, the Ravens has been able to hold their own without him. He is more of an added asset to a unit that has shown progress from last year.

Baltimore is hoping that they can get their top starters back for the Cowboys game. They are all needed to pick up what would be a big momentum win for the rest of the season.

There might be other injury concerns on the Ravens, with many believing that Derrick Henry isn’t 100% himself. Minter has shut that down with saying that he’s banged up. It remains to be seen how Henry will play this week.

It may be too soon to call it a must-win for the Ravens since it’s only Week 3. Starting the year 1-2, though, is less than ideal. Picking up a win on the Cowboys would go a long way in making sure they are on the right track in 2026.