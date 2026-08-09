Jesse Minter Gives Encouraging Injury Update on Ravens $40 Million Defender

There are still a lot of players on the Baltimore Ravens recovering from injury at training camp, but one starter might be closer to returning than the others.

The Ravens have been without defensive tackle Travis Jones all of training camp. Jones is currently recovering from the pectoral injury that put him on the PUP list.

Many have wondered whether Jones will be back in time for the regular season or miss time. That timeline has finally been established for the Ravens.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter Talks Travis Jones’ Timeline to Return

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media after practice on Sunday to give an update on Jones. The good news is that Minter said that Jones should return “very, very soon.”

Jones is entering his fifth season in the NFL, coming off a career year in 2025. He finished with 47 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 16 games. Pro Football Focus gave Jones the seventh-highest grade among interior defensive linemen in the NFL last year with an 80.1.

The Ravens rewarded Jones for a great year even before the 2025 season ended with a new contract extension. Jones and the team agreed on a three-year, $40.5 million contract extension with $25.76 million guaranteed.

Travis Jones is Close to Returning for Ravens in Training Camp

With Jones inching closer to returning, that means the defensive line will be close to full strength.

Nnamdi Madubuike has worked his way back from his neck injury. New addition Calais Campbell was excused from practice to attend his former Arizona Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Another key return is John Jenkins, who came back to practice this past week.

While those guys are all key contributors, Jones is the man in the middle as the nose tackle. He is responsible not only for pressuring the quarterback, but also for being the first line of defense to stop the run.

Baltimore needs to get Jones back soon to help with solidifying their starting lineup. He can make everything work with the defensive line if they need an extra push anywhere.

The Ravens’ defense is trending in the right direction after finishing in the bottom 10 in most statistical categories. Their struggles with the pass rush were noticeable, as Jones led the team with five sacks. That’s usually a bad indicator of what’s going on off the edge when the defensive tackle is leading that category.

Jones’ return would give this defense the spark it needs to be almost at full strength for the 2026 season. The hope is that this week might be the time when Jones finally gets back on the practice field.