Jesse Minter Announced Bad News on Ravens Rookie Before Saints Game

The injury front for the Baltimore Ravens continues to get worse after what should have been a good week, including a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

During the Colts game, the Ravens lost rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and star Zay Flowers. Lane fractured his wrist in the win, while Flowers reaggravated the hamstring injury he sustained during training camp.

Flowers is expected to be day-to-day and has a good chance of returning this week or next. As for Lane, the news is not as good.

Baltimore Ravens Announced Bad Ja’Kobi Lane News

After Wednesday’s practice, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media to share key updates. Minter finally confirmed the news about Lane that most people were expecting to hear.

“Ja’Kobi Lane will end up putting him on IR. Had a successful surgery this morning, definitely has a really good chance of coming back here pretty quick, I would say.”

Lane caught just 1 pass for 11 yards in the win over the Colts. He did catch a touchdown pass, but the Ravens called it back on a penalty.

During training camp, Lane showed that he was a steal as a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Daily reports described Lane making spectacular catches and earning quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s respect early on.

Ravens Officially Will Be Without Ja’Kobi Lane

All the momentum Lane has built throughout training camp and into the regular season seems to have stalled. It’s a disappointing result for a receiver who has the potential to be great.

With Lane being placed on IR, he is looking at being there for at least four weeks. Minter said that’s the timeline they are hoping for.

Now the pressure is really on to hope that Flowers can come back from injury and play. If he doesn’t, the Ravens will be thin at receiver.

Rashod Bateman has the talent to step up if he needs to, despite having a disappointing 2025 season. Other receivers could see their roles increase, including LaJohntay Wester and rookie Elijah Sarratt.

As the Ravens prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, they will have to adjust their offensive strategy a bit. Most likely, it will be the Jackson-and-Henry show on the ground. Baltimore will lean on the running game, which wouldn’t be a bad thing since Henry is coming off a game where he rushed for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Ravens will be under pressure to fight through the injuries and play well. With New Orleans next on the calendar, this is a good time for the Ravens to address their issues, since the Saints should be a winnable game for them.