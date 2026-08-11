Jesse Minter Makes First Lineup Decision Before Ravens Game

The Baltimore Ravens have some decisions to make for their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some wonder whether, since the coaching staff and schemes are all new, everyone will play. This is always a mixed-bag decision for coaches depending on how things go.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had to face that question with a few days to go before the Eagles game on Saturday. The one player everyone wants to know whether he will play or not is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jesse Minter Decides on Lamar Jackson’s Status for Ravens-Eagles Game

Reporters asked Minter how he would handle the starters for the first preseason game. He told them that “established players” would not be playing in the game. That includes Jackson.

It’s been since 2021 since Jackson stepped on the field and played in an NFL preseason game. That trend continues for him despite a new offensive coordinator and new starting offensive linemen.

Jackson has 554 passing yards and 4 touchdowns to 1 interception in eight preseason games. He’s also rushed for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns in the preseason.

Ravens Playing Without Lamar Jackson in Preseason Game Against Eagles

It really shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see that Jackson will be on the sidelines. If the offense is looking as good as it does, it’s better to keep him safe.

Last year, Jackson suffered injuries from head to toe, so the fewer hits he takes, the better. He missed four games because of it and can’t afford to miss more time this season.

The Ravens’ offense has reportedly looked good in training camp so far. Jackson and Doyle seem to be on the same page and getting the most out of their playmakers. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been a standout and looks poised to play a big role in this offense.

One thing the Ravens will have to get figured out in the preseason is the interior offensive line. Both guard positions and the center are new from last year, so it’s about getting them on the same page. While that is getting worked out in practice, it is going to continue to be a focus for the next month.

For Jackson, he appears to already be in midseason form from how he is looking in camp. He’s accurate with the football and showing off his arm strength. The interceptions have felt higher than in previous years, but that comes with learning a new offense and working with new receivers.

The Eagles game might not show as many of the starters, but Minter is making the safe call and protecting Jackson and others from injury.