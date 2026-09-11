Jesse Minter Made Nnamdi Madubuike Announcement Before Ravens Week 1 Game

New news came in regarding the status of Baltimore Ravens star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Early last season, Madubuike suffered a neck injury and spent the offseason recovering. He has been working his way back and has been practicing over the last few weeks.

Questions remain about whether he will play in their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The latest announcement has brought more clarity to the situation.

Baltimore Ravens Announced Playing Status for Nnamdi Madubuike

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spoke with the media to update them on Madubuike’s status for the Colts game. Minter said Madubuike will not play in Sunday’s contest.

While sharing the news, Minter added that Madubuike is “very, very close” to returning. He did not provide a timeline for when he could return to the field.

Minter said he’s “very, very close” to game action. https://t.co/tQ06ty37lM — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 11, 2026

Madubuike only played in two games last season, racking up 7 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. A neck injury ended his 2025 season early.

The talent level of Madubuike is there, after making the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2024. He has been one of the top pass rushers from the defensive tackle spot in the NFL.

Ravens Looking to Move Forward Without Nnamdi Madubuike

It’s a tough break for the Ravens’ defense, which would have loved to have Madubuike on the field. He’s been a great presence on the defensive line and arguably their best player.

The Ravens will have to move forward without him and lean on their other starters. Guys like Travis Jones and John Jenkins will be the next men up.

Baltimore has to think long-term if they feel he isn’t 100%. It’s a long season, and one game can’t determine if someone plays unless it is at the end of the year with the playoffs on the line.

Madubuike will play a critical role on this defense in 2026 and needs to be 100% healthy. There’s always a chance that he might not even play in Week 1. The Ravens are looking to protect him as much as possible from the serious neck injury he had.

Entering the Colts game, more pressure could be put on the back end of the defense to step up and play well. Guys like Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey will need to create plays from the secondary.

This Ravens team still has the talent to compete with the Colts, even if Madubuike doesn’t play. They are deep on defense, and Minter is a defensive genius, so he can make it work. Baltimore should still give the Colts a hard time on Sunday.