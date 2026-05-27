The Baltimore Ravens are a different team when NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is on the field.
The only problem, for the last year, has been trying to figure out if and when Madubuike will ever get back on the field, and 1st year Ravens head coach Jesse Minter played it pretty close to the chest following OTAs on Wednesday
Madubuike suffered a severe, season-ending neck injury in a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and missed the final 15 games of the regular season.
His presumed return, to this point, has been shrouded in mystery other than that he underwent neck surgery in April, some 7 months after his initial injury.
“Nnamdi Madubuike is ‘trending in a great direction’ as he recovers from neck surgery, Jesse Minter said,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shafer wrote on X on Wednesday. “But no timetable for his return to practice, or for Teddye Buchanan’s. Buchanan is ahead of schedule, though, in his return from knee surgery.”
Neck Surgery for Madubuike Came as Surprise
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The Ravens made some huge moves to improve their defensive front in 2026 after the loss of Madubuike and injuries that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson 5 games in 2025 were the 2 main factors that sent Baltimore from Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to missing the postseason for the 1st time since 2021.
After attempting — and failing — at a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Ravens went out and signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract.
If Madubuike can return to form, being paired with Hendrickson should be a scary thought for opposing teams.
“Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 last year, which some privately thought could end his career,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account after Schefter’s report. “Huge news.”
Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter Gives ‘Great’ Injury Update on $98 Million All-Pro