Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter Gives ‘Great’ Injury Update on $98 Million All-Pro

The Baltimore Ravens are a different team when NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is on the field.

The only problem, for the last year, has been trying to figure out if and when Madubuike will ever get back on the field, and 1st year Ravens head coach Jesse Minter played it pretty close to the chest following OTAs on Wednesday

Madubuike suffered a severe, season-ending neck injury in a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and missed the final 15 games of the regular season.

His presumed return, to this point, has been shrouded in mystery other than that he underwent neck surgery in April, some 7 months after his initial injury.

“Nnamdi Madubuike is ‘trending in a great direction’ as he recovers from neck surgery, Jesse Minter said,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shafer wrote on X on Wednesday. “But no timetable for his return to practice, or for Teddye Buchanan’s. Buchanan is ahead of schedule, though, in his return from knee surgery.”

Madubuike, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, has been 1 of the NFL’s dominant interior defensive linemen over the last few years. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and 2024 and was named NFL All-Pro in 2023.

“DL Nnamdi Madubuike is in Baltimore ‘working’ and ‘doing certain parts’ of the offseason program, per Jesse Minter,” The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn wrote on X on Wednesday.

Neck Surgery for Madubuike Came as Surprise

The news that Madubuike underwent neck surgery wasn’t a surprise — just the timing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that Madubuike underwent surgery the previous week for the Week 2 injury.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”

The most insight anyone has had into Madubuike’s injury came last season, after he was placed on injured reserve, when former head coach John Harbaugh refused to say whether or not the injury could be career-ending.

“Great to hear this news from Nnamdi Madubike,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on April 21 “A gigantic lift for a Ravens defense that didn’t have a single player register more than 5.0 sacks in 2025.”

Ravens Signed $112M Free Agent Edge Rusher

The Ravens made some huge moves to improve their defensive front in 2026 after the loss of Madubuike and injuries that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson 5 games in 2025 were the 2 main factors that sent Baltimore from Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to missing the postseason for the 1st time since 2021. After attempting — and failing — at a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Ravens went out and signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract.

If Madubuike can return to form, being paired with Hendrickson should be a scary thought for opposing teams.

“Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 last year, which some privately thought could end his career,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account after Schefter’s report. “Huge news.”