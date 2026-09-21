Hi, Subscriber

Jesse Minter Praised 162-Tackle LB as ‘One of Our Best Players’ After Ravens Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jesse Minter
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens watches the teams warm up before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

While the Week 2 home loss to the New Orleans Saints was a tough pill to swallow, the Baltimore Ravens still had plenty of encouraging plays.

Despite being down two receivers, Lamar Jackson still completed 67.7% of his passes for 235 yards and 1 touchdown, threw 1 interception, and added another 34 rushing yards. Kyle Hamilton was a beast, covering the field with 13 tackles.

One other performance that no one was talking about, but now has everyone’s attention because of Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. Now with Minter’s shout-out, there might be more questions to consider.

Jesse Minter Made His Feelings Known About Baltimore Ravens Defender

Jesse Minter
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Minter spoke with the media Monday after the Saints’ loss. One player who got a glowing review from the head coach was linebacker Trenton Simpson.

“I told the defensive staff, I think Trent’s playing like one of our best players right now. He’s playing really fast and decisive. He’s playing with a ton of physicality. He’s seeing things and going and playing very downhill, which is great to see. So I don’t think he’s done anything to say we need to take this guy off the field. But also you’re getting a really good player back, hopefully, in Teddy. So. You know, we’ll have to figure out, make sure we have our best guys on the field for any given situation. But major kudos to Trent Simpson and how he’s playing right now. I thought both, both games so far he’s done some really nice things and been really impactful, been really impactful in the run game and in the pass game and just decisive and physical, had some really nice plays. And so happy with how he’s doing.”

Simpson has started the first two regular-season games for the injured Teddye Buchanan. During the Saints game, Simpson had 6 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. For the season, he has 10 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Simpson has 162 career tackles in his four years with the Ravens.

Could Trenton Simpson Find a Spot in the Ravens’ Starting Lineup Full-Time?

Trenton Simpson
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Sanoussi Kane #21 celebrates with Trenton Simpson #32 and Jay Higgins IV #49 of the Baltimore Ravens after recovering a blocked punt during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Simpson is earning the coaching staff’s respect and showing he may be the right choice to start moving forward. Buchanan is also a great talent who emerged as a rookie last year, and that’s what’s going to make this decision harder.

There’s a good chance that Simpson and Buchanan rotate together, with Roquan Smith staying on the field at inside linebacker. This creates a big problem in Baltimore’s linebacker room: three solid linebackers to play.

The question is, when Buchanan does recover, how does Baltimore handle it? They can’t afford to not have either guy on the field.

This week in practice will be interesting to see what happens with Buchanan. No matter what, though, Simpson is looking like he earned his playing time.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Jesse Minter Praised 162-Tackle LB as ‘One of Our Best Players’ After Ravens Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x