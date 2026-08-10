Jesse Minter Explained Ravens’ Sloppy Offensive Practice at Camp

The latest training camp practice did not exactly go the way Baltimore Ravens fans were hoping.

That’s because the Ravens’ offense really struggled. During the two-hour practice, between the first-, second-, and third-team offensive lines, there were eight false starts. During their red-zone drill, the offensive line jumped offside twice.

This had many reporters wanting answers to what happened. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had an explanation for what happened.

Jesse Minter Talks Ravens’ Offense Struggling in Training Camp

After practice, Minter was asked about the practice and what happened with the offense struggling through the physical two hours of work. The Ravens head coach explained that the team was mixing up the quarterback cadence to throw the defense off their game.

“I think it’s a great message of just the focus and the details that’s required for that to become a real weapon and not something that puts you behind the chains like it did a few times today,” Minter said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It wasn’t all bad for the offense, though, as they still made some plays. Rookie training camp standout Ja’Kobi Lane continued his hot streak with two big catches from Lamar Jackson and an impressive block for Derrick Henry on a run.

This is despite the fact that they are still without Zay Flowers, who will miss little time with his injury. Minter expects Flowers back very soon for the Ravens’ offense.

Ravens’ Offense Looking to Recover From Rough Training Camp Practice

A big part of training camp is making mistakes now and trying new things before the season begins. There are going to be plenty of moments where practices don’t go well, which is why it is called practice.

Baltimore can use this as a learning lesson and move forward from the mistakes that were made. Now the offense knows what kind of cadences work and don’t, or they could learn these and keep practicing them.

There are still positives coming out of camp, with Lane looking like a legit starter in this offense. Jackson is building good chemistry with Lane and could be well on their way to being the next great QB-WR combo.

It appears as though the offensive line needs the most work on the team. There are multiple new starters on the roster, with two new guards and a center who have to build chemistry together. That’s going to take some time.

This offense should still be in really good shape going into the 2026 season. Their first big test is coming up in the preseason as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.