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Jesse Minter Explained Ravens’ Sloppy Offensive Practice at Camp

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Jesse Minter
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OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - JULY 29: Head Coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens leads the first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 29, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The latest training camp practice did not exactly go the way Baltimore Ravens fans were hoping.

That’s because the Ravens’ offense really struggled. During the two-hour practice, between the first-, second-, and third-team offensive lines, there were eight false starts. During their red-zone drill, the offensive line jumped offside twice.

This had many reporters wanting answers to what happened. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had an explanation for what happened.

Jesse Minter Talks Ravens’ Offense Struggling in Training Camp

Jesse Minter, Ravens

GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 09: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens talks to the media after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After practice, Minter was asked about the practice and what happened with the offense struggling through the physical two hours of work. The Ravens head coach explained that the team was mixing up the quarterback cadence to throw the defense off their game.

“I think it’s a great message of just the focus and the details that’s required for that to become a real weapon and not something that puts you behind the chains like it did a few times today,” Minter said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It wasn’t all bad for the offense, though, as they still made some plays. Rookie training camp standout Ja’Kobi Lane continued his hot streak with two big catches from Lamar Jackson and an impressive block for Derrick Henry on a run.

This is despite the fact that they are still without Zay Flowers, who will miss little time with his injury. Minter expects Flowers back very soon for the Ravens’ offense.

Ravens’ Offense Looking to Recover From Rough Training Camp Practice

Lamar Jackson & Tyler Huntley

GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JULY 29: Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson #8 and Tyler Huntley #5 of the Baltimore Ravens participate in a drill on the first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 29, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

A big part of training camp is making mistakes now and trying new things before the season begins. There are going to be plenty of moments where practices don’t go well, which is why it is called practice.

Baltimore can use this as a learning lesson and move forward from the mistakes that were made. Now the offense knows what kind of cadences work and don’t, or they could learn these and keep practicing them.

There are still positives coming out of camp, with Lane looking like a legit starter in this offense. Jackson is building good chemistry with Lane and could be well on their way to being the next great QB-WR combo.

It appears as though the offensive line needs the most work on the team. There are multiple new starters on the roster, with two new guards and a center who have to build chemistry together. That’s going to take some time.

This offense should still be in really good shape going into the 2026 season. Their first big test is coming up in the preseason as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Jesse Minter Explained Ravens’ Sloppy Offensive Practice at Camp

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