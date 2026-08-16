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Jesse Minter Reacted to Ja’Kobi Lane’s Stellar Ravens Preseason Debut

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Ja'Kobi Lane
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BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 15: Ja'kobi Lane #6 of the Baltimore Ravens dives for a receiving touchdown against Michael Carter II #35 and Kelee Ringo #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It was the debut performance that everyone was expecting from Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

The Ravens selected Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has been balling out. Through the first three weeks of training camp, Lane has been making highlight catches daily.

That was one full display once again in his preseason debut with the Ravens as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Lane finished with 3 receptions for 38 yards and 1 touchdown. That led to strong comments from his head coach, Jesse Minter.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter on Ja’Kobi Lane

Jesse Minter

GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 09: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Minter spoke to the media after the Ravens picked up a 24-7 win over the Eagles. He was asked if Lane was carrying his momentum from training camp to the preseason. Minter was happy with what he saw out of his rookie receiver.

“Honestly, his demeanor — he doesn’t lack confidence, but he’s pretty humble as well. He works really hard. He kind of knows when to be serious and when he can be himself, which is just a little more out there sometimes. But I love his personality. I want him to shine, and [I’ll] just [tell him] ‘keep doing what you’re doing, keep doing what got you here.’ It’s been working, and I am really happy with how he’s done so far.”

Lane had a good final season with the USC Trojans, going for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. In 2024, he went for 545 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ja’Kobi Lane Showed Ravens Why He’s The Real Deal

Ja'Kobi Lane

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Ja’Kobi Lane of the Southern California Trojans participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

One of the biggest training camp surprises is now just playing as he should be. Lane was expected to shine against the Eagles and certainly did that with flying colors.

He looked the part as a starting NFL wide receiver. He ran good routes, he showed off those strong hands, and he was tough to bring down on that touchdown.

It’s clear now that the Ravens have to start him on offense, and he’s got nothing else to prove. He deserves to be in the lineup with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. That’s because he complements them well with his size and ability to make great plays.

Since training camp, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has trusted the rookie to perform. Lane has given Jackson no reason to doubt him.

Baltimore’s offense now looks even better with the idea that Lane is going to be in the starting lineup. This is only the beginning of something special that is being built on offense. Lane is going to be the final piece to that puzzle to make this unit zoom in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Jesse Minter Reacted to Ja’Kobi Lane’s Stellar Ravens Preseason Debut

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