Jesse Minter Reacted to Ja’Kobi Lane’s Stellar Ravens Preseason Debut

It was the debut performance that everyone was expecting from Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

The Ravens selected Lane in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has been balling out. Through the first three weeks of training camp, Lane has been making highlight catches daily.

That was one full display once again in his preseason debut with the Ravens as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Lane finished with 3 receptions for 38 yards and 1 touchdown. That led to strong comments from his head coach, Jesse Minter.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter on Ja’Kobi Lane

Minter spoke to the media after the Ravens picked up a 24-7 win over the Eagles. He was asked if Lane was carrying his momentum from training camp to the preseason. Minter was happy with what he saw out of his rookie receiver.

“Honestly, his demeanor — he doesn’t lack confidence, but he’s pretty humble as well. He works really hard. He kind of knows when to be serious and when he can be himself, which is just a little more out there sometimes. But I love his personality. I want him to shine, and [I’ll] just [tell him] ‘keep doing what you’re doing, keep doing what got you here.’ It’s been working, and I am really happy with how he’s done so far.”

Lane had a good final season with the USC Trojans, going for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. In 2024, he went for 545 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ja’Kobi Lane Showed Ravens Why He’s The Real Deal

One of the biggest training camp surprises is now just playing as he should be. Lane was expected to shine against the Eagles and certainly did that with flying colors.

He looked the part as a starting NFL wide receiver. He ran good routes, he showed off those strong hands, and he was tough to bring down on that touchdown.

It’s clear now that the Ravens have to start him on offense, and he’s got nothing else to prove. He deserves to be in the lineup with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. That’s because he complements them well with his size and ability to make great plays.

Since training camp, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has trusted the rookie to perform. Lane has given Jackson no reason to doubt him.

Baltimore’s offense now looks even better with the idea that Lane is going to be in the starting lineup. This is only the beginning of something special that is being built on offense. Lane is going to be the final piece to that puzzle to make this unit zoom in 2026.