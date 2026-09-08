Jesse Minter’s Strong 2-Sentence Response Revealed It All Before Ravens Debut

The buzz around Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter continues to get louder, as he is about to make his debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Minter spent the last two years as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He led a unit that was in the top 11 in total defense and scoring in each of the last two seasons.

Baltimore’s culture has changed since Minter arrived, bringing more energy and changing how things are done. That has led many to believe the Ravens will be Super Bowl contenders in 2026. His confidence, though, suggests everyone is justified in the hype.

Jesse Minter Shares His Feelings Before Baltimore Ravens Debut

Minter spoke with the media just days before facing the Colts. The new Ravens head coach talked about how he felt before making his debut with the team.

“I’ll sleep fine Saturday night knowing the kind of work this team has put in. We’ll let it fly Sunday and see what happens.”

Last year, the Ravens’ defense struggled more than at any point in the last three decades. They finished the year 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed.

With Minter entering the picture, that should change things, as the Ravens are getting some key players back. During the 2025 campaign, the Ravens dealt with multiple defensive injuries, which caused many of the issues.

Key starters like defensive tackles Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones are back and working their way back to playing. While training camp did feature some injuries, the defense seems to be in a good spot.

Jesse Minter is Ready to Transform Ravens’ Defense in 2026

This is not the same Ravens team the fans saw in 2025. The team has a new confidence that shows the John Harbaugh era has truly ended in Baltimore.

Minter brings the youthful energy the team needed after doing things a certain way for 18 years. Baltimore added some good young players in the draft that should mean more athleticism and speed everywhere on the field.

Among the rest of the NFL, this is one of the deepest rosters with the most potential. It helps that they have a star quarterback in Lamar Jackson to lead the team. Even with Jackson, Minter is deep on defense and on offense, which gives the Ravens a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl in 2026.

The Ravens are set to play the Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. It will be the first time that Minter has a chance to show that he can be a head coach in the NFL.