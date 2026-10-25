Jesse Minter Sent Unmistakable Message to Ravens After Second Half Collapse

The Baltimore Ravens will want that game back, as they were embarrassed in their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore rolled early to a 13-0 lead, but then allowed 35 unanswered points, and the offense was shut out. The Ravens fell to the Bengals 35-13.

That loss drops the Ravens to 4-3, and they are now on a two-game losing streak. Their head coach, Jesse Minter, definitely had some things to say about the Ravens after their loss.

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter on Their Loss

Minter spoke with the media after the game. His message to the team was clear: don’t rely on a momentum wave in a game.

“You know, the message is that I think in every game we’ve proven that we’re good enough to be the type of team that we want to be, and we’ve proven that we’re bad enough to be not a very good team as well. So there’s a consistency level that we need to find where it’s, where it’s less riding the wave of momentum and more about staying even keel and finding a way to have each other’s back and finding a way to pick each other up. You can look at really all three phases in the second half of completely momentum-losing type of plays. And so that is what it is. In the first half, I thought there was really some good in all three phases. And then again, some, some opportunities where it’s where you can create even more that I didn’t— that we didn’t take advantage of. And then in the second half, it was just we let the game kind of snowball on us once it got going. And obviously we’ve got to find a way for that not to happen.”

Baltimore’s offense gained only 96 yards in the second half. The Ravens’ defense was just as bad, allowing 310 yards and 35 points.

Ravens in Trouble Early in AFC North After Week 7 Loss

The Ravens are now the only AFC North team to lose a game in Week 7. The Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all won.

Through seven weeks, the Ravens are 4-3 and dead last in the division. The Bengals move up to third place, a half game behind the Steelers and Browns. Cleveland owns first place in the division after winning the tiebreaker over the Steelers with a better division record and a head-to-head win.

This puts the Ravens in a tough spot for the rest of the year, as they can’t afford any more losses. They face a Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore hopes to have quarterback Lamar Jackson back.