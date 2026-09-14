Jesse Minter Shouted Out Ravens’ ‘Unbelievable’ 252-Pound Force After Win

There were a lot of standout performances from the Baltimore Ravens after beating the Indianapolis Colts 41-23 in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lit it up for Baltimore with 324 passing yards and 40 rushing yards with 2 total touchdowns. Receiver Zay Flowers, despite reaggravating his hamstring injury, put up 150 yards on 5 receptions and 1 touchdown.

There was one other offensive weapon that got a lot of praise from Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. Baltimore’s true key piece to the offense showed that age is just a number, and he is getting better as he gets older.

Jesse Minter Praises Baltimore Ravens Offensive Weapon in the Win

After the game, Minter spoke with the media and was asked about his running back Derrick Henry. It was a special game for Henry, rushing for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Minter was mesmerized by Henry’s play against the Colts.

“Unbelievable, honestly. The work that [Derrick Henry] puts in, and how much he puts into it, and how well he takes care of himself, and the details that are involved in him getting himself ready to play, has been really unbelievable to watch and see. You don’t want to take for granted those types of performances, because they are really special, but it’s a tribute to how he operates and how he works every day.”

Henry had multiple big plays throughout the game, including his 32-yard touchdown run. He also scored two short touchdowns that demonstrated his short-yardage dominance.

Derrick Henry Shined in Ravens’ Win Over Colts

Henry is over 30, and no one would notice because he still plays like a young, elite back. That’s because the Ravens still have one of the best running backs in the NFL.

His power continues to show, and he is tough to tackle on first contact. After that, though, his speed is so underrated, as when he gets into the open field, he can fly.

There’s a big reason the Ravens have been in the top two over the last two seasons with Henry in team rushing. He can simply take over a game and get it done.

After Flowers’ injury, there were concerns about Baltimore’s offense the rest of the game without the top targets in the passing game. Henry addressed those concerns by running all over the Colts.

While the Ravens have some questions about the passing game, they shift the focus to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Expect a heavy load from Henry once again to help this offense. Another game like that would be appreciated by the Minter and the coaching staff.