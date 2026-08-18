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Jesse Minter Sent Loud Message to Tyler Loop After Ravens Win

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Jesse Minter, Ravens injury news
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Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter dropped an injury update about "an ascending player" at a "very thin" position at training camp.

Overall, the Baltimore Ravens‘ 24-7 preseason opener win over the Philadelphia Eagles was considered a success.

The Ravens’ offense gained over 400 yards and led the charge with a 14-point fourth quarter to seal the win. Baltimore’s defense was even better, allowing just 159 total yards and just six first downs.

One aspect of the win, though, had some Ravens fans concerned about the team. The biggest question entering the 2026 season wasn’t answered well during the game.

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter Addresses Concern

Jesse Minter

GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 09: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

During the game, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop was called upon for the first time since missing a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers that ended their 2025 season and kept Baltimore out of the playoffs. Loop faced a 49-yard field goal, and he missed it.

The good news was that Loop was called upon again for a 42-yard field goal, which he did hit. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made it clear at practice how he feels about Loop even with the miss.

“I feel good about where Tyler’s at, I think he’s had a really good camp. Obviously it comes down to making ’em in those situations, so we’ll keep trying to put him out there as much as we can.”

Last season was an overall good rookie debut for Loop, converting 30-of-34 field goals and hitting 44-of-46 extra points. He was tied for seventh in the NFL in points scored with 134.

Should the Ravens Have Concerns Over Tyler Loop at Kicker?

Tyler Loop

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 12: Kicker Tyler Loop #33 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A kicker should never be defined by one kicker, especially when they are legitimately good. Loop only missed four field goals last year, which is tough for any kicker to do.

It’s a shame that the miss against the Steelers is affecting how people view him. He has been one of the better rookie kickers to enter the NFL over the last decade.

Throughout training camp, Loop has been getting praised for his performance. He’s put up a lot of practice kicks in the last three weeks without missing a kick.

Loop already has big shoes to fill, taking over for Justin Tucker, who is considered one of the best at his position. To perform the way Loop did in 2025, he should show he is one of the league’s better kickers.

Baltimore would love to put Loop in a position to kick a game-winning field goal. That will be the moment they can figure out if he can be clutch for them or not.

It’s too early to look at other options at kicker for the Ravens, as they should be fine with Loop now. That question shouldn’t be brought back up until the regular season if he struggles. Until then, the Ravens should be grateful to have a good kicker.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Jesse Minter Sent Loud Message to Tyler Loop After Ravens Win

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