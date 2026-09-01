Jesse Minter Delivered Encouraging Update on Ravens 2-Time Pro Bowler

There are less than two weeks until the Baltimore Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, but there are still some questions to answer.

One of the biggest questions is whether the Ravens will see two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike on the field. Madubuike has been working his way back from his neck injury last year and is making progress.

Over the last few weeks, he has been doing more individual drills. That led the Ravens not to put him on IR, which would have forced him out for at least four games. It opens the door to the possibility of returning in Week 1, but will he?

Baltimore Ravens HC Jesse Minter Addresses Nnamdi Madubuike Question

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter addressed the media after the team finalized its 53-man roster. Minter was asked about the decision not to place Madubuike on IR, and the coach explained what went into it.

“Yes, again, [it’s] similar to the path that has been [planned] all along; [Nnamdi Madubuike] is progressing more and more and more. So, we will kind of evaluate these next couple of weeks, but I do not anticipate it being something where — when you do that, you are talking about four games if you were to start him there. So, I do not see him obviously missing that many games.”

Madubuike has been stellar with the Ravens since the team took him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2024, and earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

In 78 games with 66 starts, Madubuike racked up 203 tackles, 69 quarterback hits, 42 tackles for loss, 3o sacks, 6 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Minter said Madubuike will start working in team drills as part of his plan to get ready to play.

“Yes, [Nnamdi Madubuike] is just doing more and more. [We will] kind of leave it to the plan [and] leave it to what we are doing, but he is in a really good position.”

Ravens Looking to Get Nnamdi Madubuike Back on the Field Soon

Madubuike is a big piece of this Ravens defense and can really help this defensive line. He was just part of the string of defensive linemen who got hurt last season in Baltimore.

There’s still a high level of uncertainty as to whether he is actually going to step on the field in Week 1. Baltimore will have to play it safe and make sure they don’t make things worse for him.

When he does return, though, he is going to transform this defense that already looks good on paper. Giving Minter a chance to work with Madubuike and this unit is going to be one of the best in the NFL this season.