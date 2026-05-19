Ravens HC Jesse Minter Speaks Out About Lamar Jackson’s Status

The Baltimore Ravens began a new era under Jesse Minter without their best player, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose latest absence from OTAs prompted an honest response from the rookie head coach.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, May 19, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Minter went into detail about Jackson not attending the first practice session open to the media. Minter explained, “Lamar’s been one of our leaders of the offseason program, and er, couple of things going on yesterday and today, and er, I do expect him to be back soon. We’ve had some great conversations. (I) know when he’s going to be back, and again, I’ll probably leave those between me and Lamar.”

This was a potentially tricky media engagement for Minter, but the 43-year-old handled it well. He put a positive spin on Jackson once again not being around during OTAs, something more than a few fans were less than happy about. Particularly after it had looked like the star signal-caller was going to approach the offseason differently this year.

Any anger toward Jackson’s absence will be amplified because this isn’t just any other offseason for the two-time NFL MVP. He’s still waiting for complicated contract negotiations to be resolved, all while facing the additional challenge of adapting to a different coaching staff.

Both things might go more smoothly if Jackson was front and center, getting an early start on the transition.

Lamar Jackson’s Absence Already a Talking Point for Jesse Minter

Minter has gotten his first taste of how Jackson dominates the news cycle for the Ravens. The level of his participation in offseason activities had already caused problems for one of Minter’s chosen assistants.

New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle made some pointed remarks in February about the need for senior players to take voluntary workouts seriously. Remarks many perceived as a challenge to Jackson.

Ongoing Jackson watch during OTAs will be an unwanted distraction, and not just for Minter. As Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora pointed out, ownership and those in the front office would probably like to use Jackson’s attendance “as a signal to buy their product because we’re not blowing it with the QB again. Except, well …”

Navigating and managing this kind of noise around Jackson was tricky enough for Minter’s predecessor, 18-year veteran head coach John Harbaugh. It’s likely to be an evolving learning curve for a first-year sideline general who will be counting on Jackson keeping the Ravens strong at football’s most important position.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Minter’s primary focus will be fixing Baltimore’s underperforming unit on that side of the ball. His focus won’t be split as long as Jackson takes care of the offense.

Jackson has a better chance of meeting the challenge the more exposure he has to Doyle’s playbook.

Ravens Need Complete Buy-In for New Regime

Install may be limited at this point on the league’s offseason calendar, but Jackson could use a head-start adapting to an offense likely to be very different from what he ran for previous OCs Todd Monken and Greg Roman.

Doyle refined his system under the watchful eye of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson last season. The Johnson offense puts the quarterback under center more than Jackson has been used to for most of his career.

There’s also the not-so small matter of Jackson’s supporting cast looking a lot different than this time last year. Tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely departed in free agency, while general manager Eric DeCosta used two picks in the 2026 NFL draft to add a pair of new wide receivers, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.

Enough has changed around Jackson, both in terms of coaching and personnel, to justify those who believe he should be an ever-present for offseason duties.