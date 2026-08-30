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Ravens’ Massive QB Decision Might Be Influenced by Struggling AFC East Team

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Joe Fagnano
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commandersat M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to decide what to do about the quarterback situation.

Ravens third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano impressed during preseason, making it harder for the team to move on from him. At the same time, Baltimore has to address other positions and could use Fagnano’s spot to do that.

Baltimore has Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, so they are solid right now at quarterback. One team out in the AFC East, though, could force the Ravens into a decision on Fagnano they may not want to make.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Warns of AFC East Could Pick Up Joe Fagnano If Released

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec is examining what the team could do with the roster. With Fagnano being a cut candidate, Zrebiec thinks the Miami Dolphins could threaten to make a move on Fagnano if he is released.

“Probably a team to keep in mind as Ravens ponder status of Joe Fagnano.”

This is stemming from the Dolphins trading backup quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami also released another backup quarterback, Cam Miller.

The Dolphins are now in a situation where they need depth behind their starter, Malik Willis. Fagnano played well enough to potentially be that guy.

During the preseason, Fagnano completed 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 touchdown.

Should the Ravens Keep Joe Fagnano With Miami Potentially Lurking?

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

With Jackson and Huntley there, the Ravens might have some wiggle room to take a risk and release Fagnano. The way the third-stringer played, though, is going to be hard to replace.

Fagnano is obviously a good fit for what Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle likes to do. Baltimore should try to keep Fagnano however they can. Putting him on waivers is too tough a call.

Miami is in desperate need of help at quarterback with a roster that has struggled over the past month in preseason. Fagnano could be the young QB Miami develops behind Willis if anything should happen.

Baltimore should take the same approach with Fagnano, though, and try to keep him as a long-term backup. Huntley could be on the move in the near future, so keeping Fagnano gives them insurance.

The Ravens have some tough roster decisions to make with Fagnano being in the middle of it. If they keep him, they have a young quarterback who can develop for a long time. If they release him and the Dolphins grab him, the Ravens will be in serious trouble at quarterback.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens’ Massive QB Decision Might Be Influenced by Struggling AFC East Team

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