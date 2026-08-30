Ravens’ Massive QB Decision Might Be Influenced by Struggling AFC East Team

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to decide what to do about the quarterback situation.

Ravens third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano impressed during preseason, making it harder for the team to move on from him. At the same time, Baltimore has to address other positions and could use Fagnano’s spot to do that.

Baltimore has Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, so they are solid right now at quarterback. One team out in the AFC East, though, could force the Ravens into a decision on Fagnano they may not want to make.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Warns of AFC East Could Pick Up Joe Fagnano If Released

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec is examining what the team could do with the roster. With Fagnano being a cut candidate, Zrebiec thinks the Miami Dolphins could threaten to make a move on Fagnano if he is released.

“Probably a team to keep in mind as Ravens ponder status of Joe Fagnano.”

Probably a team to keep in mind as Ravens ponder status of Joe Fagnano https://t.co/GIvryCGnBc — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 30, 2026

This is stemming from the Dolphins trading backup quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami also released another backup quarterback, Cam Miller.

The Dolphins are now in a situation where they need depth behind their starter, Malik Willis. Fagnano played well enough to potentially be that guy.

During the preseason, Fagnano completed 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 touchdown.

Should the Ravens Keep Joe Fagnano With Miami Potentially Lurking?

With Jackson and Huntley there, the Ravens might have some wiggle room to take a risk and release Fagnano. The way the third-stringer played, though, is going to be hard to replace.

Fagnano is obviously a good fit for what Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle likes to do. Baltimore should try to keep Fagnano however they can. Putting him on waivers is too tough a call.

Miami is in desperate need of help at quarterback with a roster that has struggled over the past month in preseason. Fagnano could be the young QB Miami develops behind Willis if anything should happen.

Baltimore should take the same approach with Fagnano, though, and try to keep him as a long-term backup. Huntley could be on the move in the near future, so keeping Fagnano gives them insurance.

The Ravens have some tough roster decisions to make with Fagnano being in the middle of it. If they keep him, they have a young quarterback who can develop for a long time. If they release him and the Dolphins grab him, the Ravens will be in serious trouble at quarterback.